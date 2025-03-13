AIRLINK 175.36 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.88%)
Minister praises Jazz

Recorder Report Published March 13, 2025 Updated March 13, 2025 06:10am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja, on Wednesday, applauded Jazz for advancing digital transformation and women’s empowerment.

The minister during her visit to Jazz World Headquarters on International Women’s Day, acknowledged the telecom giant’s contributions to digital innovation, financial inclusion, and women’s empowerment in Pakistan.

The minister highlighted Jazz’s role in bridging the digital divide and providing technology-driven solutions that enhance economic participation, particularly for women. She commended the impact of JazzCash in fostering financial inclusion, describing it as a game-changer for digital banking accessibility.

“Digital innovation is key to Pakistan’s progress, and Jazz is playing a crucial role in advancing connectivity and financial inclusion. It is imperative that women not only participate but also lead in shaping the country’s digital future,” the minister stated.

The visit included a tour of Jazz’s Network Operations Center (NOC), where the company’s efforts to expand digital connectivity nationwide were showcased. Discussions reinforced the government’s commitment to accelerating digital transformation and fostering an inclusive technology ecosystem.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz, welcomed the minister’s recognition and reiterated the company’s commitment to driving meaningful change through technology.

“At Jazz, we believe digitalization is a powerful equalizer. Our focus remains on expanding connectivity and financial inclusion, particularly for women. We are committed to working alongside the government to build a digitally inclusive Pakistan,” he said.

