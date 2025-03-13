AIRLINK 175.36 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.88%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 43.87 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
FLYNG 26.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
HUBC 131.48 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.21%)
HUMNL 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 56.42 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.53%)
OGDC 217.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.72%)
PACE 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
PIBTL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.96%)
POWER 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 184.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.31%)
PRL 34.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.79%)
PTC 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
SEARL 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.53%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
SSGC 36.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.51%)
SYM 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.85%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
TRG 59.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.69%)
WAVESAPP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,096 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.42%)
BR30 36,827 Decreased By -270.2 (-0.73%)
KSE100 114,085 Decreased By -93.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 35,258 Decreased By -52.2 (-0.15%)
Mar 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-13

Pakistan’s proposed agrochemical ban sparks industry concerns

Zahid Baig Published March 13, 2025 Updated March 13, 2025 06:48am

LAHORE: The federal government’s proposed ban on 12 key agrochemical Active Ingredients (AIs) has sparked concerns in Pakistan’s agricultural sector. The decision, discussed in the 62nd Agricultural Pesticides Technical Advisory Committee (APTAC) meeting, was made without getting consensus of the stakeholders and adopting statutory procedures.

Industry experts fear that this ban will harm crop production, raise costs for farmers, and discourage future investment in Pakistan’s agriculture.

CropLife Pakistan Association (CPLA) Executive Director Muhammad Rasheed talking about the discussion said that Pakistan’s pesticide regulations are very clear about banning Active Ingredients (AIs) based on the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Highly Hazardous Pesticides (HHP) categories 1a and 1b, as well as Annexure-III of the Rotterdam Convention.

This decision appears to be based on non-scientific grounds, lacking consideration of residue management strategies employed by other countries.

The issue at hand is not inherently related to the pesticides themselves, but rather their misuse or application off-label. Therefore, emphasizing correct usage and handling practices is crucial to mitigating these challenges.

Muhammad Rasheed further said addressing pesticide residues in rice exports is crucial, but implementing a blanket ban is a hasty decision that fails to address the underlying problem. Comparing it to banning a life-saving medicine due to misuse, he emphasized that the focus should be on responsible application and enforcement rather than elimination.

Discussing the ban’s devastation consequences, he claimed farmers will be impacted as these AIs are crucial for pest control in rice, wheat, cotton, fruits, and vegetables. Without them, there will be reduced yields, increased costs, and potential food security risks. There are few substitutes available, and abrupt shifts will accelerate pest resistance, making future control even harder.

“Blanket Pesticide ban will cause supply-demand gap, leading to shortages, disrupting agricultural production, and harming rural livelihoods,” he said and added millions of dollars in investments from multinational companies will be lost, damaging investor confidence in Pakistan’s regulatory environment. He alleged reduced crop protection will threatens food security and exports.

The main problem is improper pesticide use and storage, not the pesticides themselves. Some 50% of residue issues come from mishandling in grain storage facilities, which can be addressed by training sheller workers. The other challenge is late-season pest attacks, which have few control options.

He said the industry calls on the Prime Minister and ministry for food security to reconsider the ban and work together on a science-based approach. Proposed solutions including educating farmers on proper pesticide use implement residue monitoring and enforcement and offer premium incentives for compliant rice production.

He also proposed collaboration with the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) and the government on cluster farming and sustainability. Representing the industry, he said, they are dedicated to collaborate with the government to create a science-based solution that ensures the protection of exports and local food security in Pakistan’s agriculture sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Federal Government Farmers REAP agricultural sector crop production CropLife Pakistan Association APTAC agrochemical ban

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s proposed agrochemical ban sparks industry concerns

ACT Alliance report: Tax regime inflicts huge losses on economy

PM directs e-office implementation in all ministries by 20th

Potassium sulphate: ECC may approve export from Gwadar Port today

US, EU condemn terrorist attack

KE submits negative FCA adjustment request for Jan

Jet fuel supplies: ‘PSOCL’s outstanding amount from PIA accumulated to Rs28.88bn as of Feb’

Sections 4B and 4C of Income Tax law: IHC, LHC ordered to transfer pending ICAs to SC

‘Increase revenue-reduce loadshedding’: PESCO, KPK govt engage in contract talks

Tax system digitalisation: FBR reconstitutes project management team

PNSC sells MT Lahore and MT Quetta

Read more stories