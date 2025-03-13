Pakistan’s proposed agrochemical ban sparks industry concerns

LAHORE: The federal government’s proposed ban on 12 key agrochemical Active Ingredients (AIs) has sparked concerns in Pakistan’s agricultural sector. The decision, discussed in the 62nd Agricultural Pesticides Technical Advisory Committee (APTAC) meeting, was made without getting consensus of the stakeholders and adopting statutory procedures.

Industry experts fear that this ban will harm crop production, raise costs for farmers, and discourage future investment in Pakistan’s agriculture.

CropLife Pakistan Association (CPLA) Executive Director Muhammad Rasheed talking about the discussion said that Pakistan’s pesticide regulations are very clear about banning Active Ingredients (AIs) based on the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Highly Hazardous Pesticides (HHP) categories 1a and 1b, as well as Annexure-III of the Rotterdam Convention.

This decision appears to be based on non-scientific grounds, lacking consideration of residue management strategies employed by other countries.

The issue at hand is not inherently related to the pesticides themselves, but rather their misuse or application off-label. Therefore, emphasizing correct usage and handling practices is crucial to mitigating these challenges.

Muhammad Rasheed further said addressing pesticide residues in rice exports is crucial, but implementing a blanket ban is a hasty decision that fails to address the underlying problem. Comparing it to banning a life-saving medicine due to misuse, he emphasized that the focus should be on responsible application and enforcement rather than elimination.

Discussing the ban’s devastation consequences, he claimed farmers will be impacted as these AIs are crucial for pest control in rice, wheat, cotton, fruits, and vegetables. Without them, there will be reduced yields, increased costs, and potential food security risks. There are few substitutes available, and abrupt shifts will accelerate pest resistance, making future control even harder.

“Blanket Pesticide ban will cause supply-demand gap, leading to shortages, disrupting agricultural production, and harming rural livelihoods,” he said and added millions of dollars in investments from multinational companies will be lost, damaging investor confidence in Pakistan’s regulatory environment. He alleged reduced crop protection will threatens food security and exports.

The main problem is improper pesticide use and storage, not the pesticides themselves. Some 50% of residue issues come from mishandling in grain storage facilities, which can be addressed by training sheller workers. The other challenge is late-season pest attacks, which have few control options.

He said the industry calls on the Prime Minister and ministry for food security to reconsider the ban and work together on a science-based approach. Proposed solutions including educating farmers on proper pesticide use implement residue monitoring and enforcement and offer premium incentives for compliant rice production.

He also proposed collaboration with the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) and the government on cluster farming and sustainability. Representing the industry, he said, they are dedicated to collaborate with the government to create a science-based solution that ensures the protection of exports and local food security in Pakistan’s agriculture sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025