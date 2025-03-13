AIRLINK 175.36 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.88%)
RLNG prices revised for March

Recorder Report Published 13 Mar, 2025 05:28am

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has revised the prices of imported Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for the month of March, making it more expensive for both gas companies - Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

According to the notification issued by OGRA on Wednesday, the price of RLNG has been raised by 0.37 percent per MMBTU, setting the new rate at $12.94 per MMBTU for SNGPL consumers, which was $12.9025 per MMBTU in February 2025.

The price of RLNG has been raised by 0.42 percent per MMBTU, bringing it to $12.72 per MMBTU for SSGC consumers, which was recorded as $12.67 per MMBTU in February.

The new prices will be applicable throughout March as per OGRA’s latest pricing notification. The slight increase in RLNG prices is due to slight increase in import incidentals.

