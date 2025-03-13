AIRLINK 175.36 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.88%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 43.87 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
FLYNG 26.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
HUBC 131.48 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.21%)
HUMNL 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 56.42 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.53%)
OGDC 217.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.72%)
PACE 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
PIBTL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.96%)
POWER 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 184.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.31%)
PRL 34.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.79%)
PTC 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
SEARL 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.53%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
SSGC 36.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.51%)
SYM 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.85%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
TRG 59.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.69%)
WAVESAPP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,096 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.42%)
BR30 36,827 Decreased By -270.2 (-0.73%)
KSE100 114,085 Decreased By -93.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 35,258 Decreased By -52.2 (-0.15%)
China stocks dip as investors take profit

Published 13 Mar, 2025

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Wednesday, pressured by consumer and tech shares, as investors locked in profits from recent rallies while evaluating the impact of US tariffs. At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.23% at 3,371.92.

The blue-chip CSI300 index dropped 0.36%, with consumer staples and healthcare sector down 0.89% and 0.78% respectively, to lead the decline.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index was down 0.67% at 23,623.55, slipping for fourth straight session.

Hong Kong-listed tech giants underperformed, losing 2%, despite a 30% year-to-date surge in the sub-index.

“Technically speaking, the long-term bull run in the tech sector has not ended. But in the short term, trading is quite crowded, making it prone to sharp rises and falls,” Pacific Securities analysts said in a note. “Investors should consider taking some profits.”

Some sell-side analysts also noted the concerns over China’s deflationary pressure and tariff uncertainties may weigh on the sentiment in the near term.

China on Wednesday said it will take all necessary measures to safeguard its rights and interests, after US President Donald Trump increased tariffs on all US steel and aluminium imports.

Swiss bank Julius Baer on Wednesday raised its 12-month target for the Hang Seng Index to 26,500, citing its bullish view on consumer stocks given its under China’s stimulus focus.

On information technology, the bank expects some consolidation in the second quarter, but that will pave the way for another potential rally later in the year.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.13% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.579%.

