AIRLINK 175.36 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.88%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 43.87 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
FLYNG 26.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
HUBC 131.48 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.21%)
HUMNL 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 56.42 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.53%)
OGDC 217.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.72%)
PACE 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
PIBTL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.96%)
POWER 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 184.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.31%)
PRL 34.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.79%)
PTC 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
SEARL 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.53%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
SSGC 36.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.51%)
SYM 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.85%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
TRG 59.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.69%)
WAVESAPP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,096 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.42%)
BR30 36,827 Decreased By -270.2 (-0.73%)
KSE100 114,085 Decreased By -93.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 35,258 Decreased By -52.2 (-0.15%)
Mar 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-13

Punjab to spend Rs35bn to promote agricultural mechanization

Recorder Report Published 13 Mar, 2025 05:28am

LAHORE: The Punjab government will spend Rs 35 billion over the next two years to promote agricultural mechanization in the province.

Under this programme, farmers and service providers will be offered interest-free agricultural loans of up to Rs 50 million through banks.

The scheme intends to benefit small service providers who own two or three old agricultural machines, enabling them to acquire a new machine.

Minister for Agriculture & Livestock, Punjab, Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani disclosed this while presiding over an important meeting at the Agriculture House to finalize proposals projects for the agriculture sector in the Budget 2025-26. The meeting reviewed various proposals under the transforming agriculture Punjab initiatives, including the CM Punjab High-Tech Mechanization Bank Financing Program and other initiatives of the Chief Minister Punjab. Secretary Agriculture, Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, was also present at the occasion.

During the meeting, the Minister instructed the agriculture department’s field wing to connect with service providers at the divisional level and inform them about the scheme’s benefits. This programme will be launched as a pilot project in the next fiscal budget. If farmers and service providers show interest, its size and scale will be expanded further.

Additionally, all agricultural machinery dealers in Punjab will be registered, and in the second phase of the Kissan Card programme, small and medium-scale farmers with up to 25 acres of land will be included. The per-acre loan limit will be increased to Rs 40,000, and the processing fee per acre will be reduced to maximize farmers’ participation. A total of Rs 75 billion will be allocated for this scheme which will cover essential agricultural inputs such as fertilizers, seeds, pesticides, and diesel.

Meanwhile, under the CM Punjab Green Tractor Programme Phase-1, out of 9,500 farmers selected through balloting, 8,300 have already received tractors, while the remaining will be handed over by March 31. For Green Tractor Phase-2, 9,500 tractors with 60-85 horsepower will be provided to farmers in the next fiscal year.

The meeting also reviewed the proposals for phase-II of the solarisation of agricultural tube-wells programme.

The meeting was informed that the construction of four model agricultural malls in Punjab is nearing completion, with the Sahiwal Mall set to be completed by April 15. The government has planned to build 10 more model agricultural malls in the next fiscal year’s budget.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab government agricultural mechanization

Comments

200 characters

Punjab to spend Rs35bn to promote agricultural mechanization

ACT Alliance report: Tax regime inflicts huge losses on economy

PM directs e-office implementation in all ministries by 20th

Potassium sulphate: ECC may approve export from Gwadar Port today

US, EU condemn terrorist attack

KE submits negative FCA adjustment request for Jan

Jet fuel supplies: ‘PSOCL’s outstanding amount from PIA accumulated to Rs28.88bn as of Feb’

Sections 4B and 4C of Income Tax law: IHC, LHC ordered to transfer pending ICAs to SC

‘Increase revenue-reduce loadshedding’: PESCO, KPK govt engage in contract talks

Tax system digitalisation: FBR reconstitutes project management team

PNSC sells MT Lahore and MT Quetta

Read more stories