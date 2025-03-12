AIRLINK 175.36 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.88%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 43.87 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
FLYNG 26.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
HUBC 131.48 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.21%)
HUMNL 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 56.42 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.53%)
OGDC 217.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.72%)
PACE 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
PIBTL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.96%)
POWER 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 184.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.31%)
PRL 34.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.79%)
PTC 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
SEARL 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.53%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
SSGC 36.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.51%)
SYM 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.85%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
TRG 59.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.69%)
WAVESAPP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,096 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.42%)
BR30 36,827 Decreased By -270.2 (-0.73%)
KSE100 114,085 Decreased By -93.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 35,258 Decreased By -52.2 (-0.15%)
Mar 12, 2025
Raw sugar futures rise, cocoa and coffee prices weaken

Reuters Published 12 Mar, 2025 08:41pm

LONDON: Raw sugar futures were higher on Wednesday, supported by dry weather in Brazil and weaker production outlooks in India and Thailand, while cocoa and coffee prices fell.

Sugar

Raw sugar futures rose 1% to 18.86 cents per lb by 1438 GMT.

Dealers said there was little sign of fresh export sales from India even though they have not yet filled a quota of one million tons to help mills export surplus stocks.

Indian mills have contracts to export 600,000 metric tons of sugar in the 2024/25 marketing year ending in September, but are reluctant to sign further export deals as local prices have increased, five industry officials told Reuters.

StoneX on Wednesday forecast that sugar production in Centre-South Brazil would total 41.7 million tons in 2025/26, broadly in line with the consensus in a Reuters poll issued last month of 41.6 million.

White sugar was 1.7% higher at $533.40 a metric ton.

Indian mills sign contracts to export 600,000 metric tons of sugar

Cocoa

New York cocoa fell 0.95% to $8,223 a ton.

Dealers said the market lacked a clear overall trend during the last few days with support emerging whenever prices dip below $8,000.

An improving outlook for this year’s crop in top-grower Ivory Coast, however, has helped to limit the scope for any rebound in prices after a sharp decline last month.

London cocoa fell 0.3% to 6,385 pounds a ton.

Coffee

Arabica coffee fell 2.1% to $3.8565 per lb.

Dealers said the market was pressured by concerns that a sharp rise in prices last year was eroding demand.

Robusta coffee fell 0.4% to $5,532 a ton.

