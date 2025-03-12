AIRLINK 175.36 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.88%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 43.87 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
FLYNG 26.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
HUBC 131.48 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.21%)
HUMNL 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 56.42 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.53%)
OGDC 217.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.72%)
PACE 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
PIBTL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.96%)
POWER 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 184.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.31%)
PRL 34.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.79%)
PTC 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
SEARL 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.53%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
SSGC 36.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.51%)
SYM 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.85%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
TRG 59.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.69%)
WAVESAPP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,096 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.42%)
BR30 36,827 Decreased By -270.2 (-0.73%)
KSE100 114,085 Decreased By -93.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 35,258 Decreased By -52.2 (-0.15%)
Mar 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sterling little changed against dollar despite US tariff woes

Reuters Published 12 Mar, 2025 05:02pm

Sterling steadied against the dollar on Wednesday, holding below four-month highs hit in the previous session, as Britain held back from retaliating against U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, avoiding tit-for-tat moves.

The pound was little changed at $1.2943 after hitting $1.29655 on Tuesday, its highest since November 8.

Britain’s government said on Wednesday it was disappointed with President Donald Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium imports but did not follow the European Union in retaliating.

Britain was hoping to secure an exemption and dodge the U.S. tariffs on its steel sector, which is small but produces specialist products for defence and other sectors. Trump said last month the two countries might reach a bilateral trade deal that would avert duties.

Sterling has gained more than 6% against the dollar since Trump took office in January, helped by Britain’s largely balanced trade position with the U.S.

Sterling regains footing against weak dollar, tumbles versus euro

Against the euro, however, the pound has had a poor run as the European currency has been buoyed by Germany’s fiscal reset plan, which has lifted bund yields.

The euro was little changed at 84.325 pence at 1100 GMT.

The pound is following the dollar and the euro, said Kenneth Broux, head of corporate research FX and rates at Societe Generale.

“It’s not driving the bus, it’s a passenger on the bus,” Broux said.

The euro has gained more than 2% on the pound this month, and is set for its best monthly gain since December 2022. The euro is also on course to snap five-straight quarterly losses, with a 1.9% climb so far this quarter.

Sterling sterling to usd

Comments

200 characters

Sterling little changed against dollar despite US tariff woes

Jaffar Express attack: 30 terrorists killed, 190 passengers rescued as operation continues for 2nd day

KSE-100 closes marginally lower after mixed trading

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Symmetry Group plans IPO for AI subsidiary, eyes to raise Rs2bn

Govt launches project to equip all post offices with ICT infrastructure

Google Wallet now available in Pakistan

OGDCL revives oil production at Rajian-11

Oil up on weak dollar but tariff concerns cap gains

EU to impose counter tariffs on over $28 billion of US goods

Gold price per tola increases Rs500 in Pakistan

Read more stories