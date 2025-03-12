Spotify says it paid $10 billion in royalties in 2024

Spotify said on Wednesday it paid $10 billion in royalties in 2024, the largest payout to the music industry in a single year.

Nearly 1,500 artists earned over $1 million in royalties from Spotify last year, the Swedish streaming giant said.

Spotify said its yearly payout to the music industry had risen 10 times from $1 billion in 2014.

Musician Talha Anjum leads Global Impact list on Spotify Pakistan

Spotify was hit with a lawsuit in US that accused the company of underpaying songwriting royalties for tens of millions of songs last year.

A federal judge in New York ruled to dismiss that suit this year.