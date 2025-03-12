AIRLINK 175.99 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (1.24%)
BOP 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 44.01 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.1%)
FFL 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FLYNG 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
HUBC 131.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.14%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.70 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (3.03%)
OGDC 216.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-0.97%)
PACE 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PAEL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
PIAHCLA 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.73%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
POWER 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
PPL 185.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.76%)
PRL 34.57 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PTC 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
SEARL 93.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SSGC 36.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
SYM 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (5.93%)
TELE 7.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
TRG 59.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.08%)
WAVESAPP 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,104 Decreased By -43.3 (-0.36%)
BR30 36,985 Decreased By -111.9 (-0.3%)
KSE100 114,173 Decreased By -4.9 (-0%)
KSE30 35,250 Decreased By -60.1 (-0.17%)
Mar 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Spotify says it paid $10 billion in royalties in 2024

Reuters Published March 12, 2025 Updated March 12, 2025 11:20am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Spotify said on Wednesday it paid $10 billion in royalties in 2024, the largest payout to the music industry in a single year.

Nearly 1,500 artists earned over $1 million in royalties from Spotify last year, the Swedish streaming giant said.

Spotify said its yearly payout to the music industry had risen 10 times from $1 billion in 2014.

Musician Talha Anjum leads Global Impact list on Spotify Pakistan

Spotify was hit with a lawsuit in US that accused the company of underpaying songwriting royalties for tens of millions of songs last year.

A federal judge in New York ruled to dismiss that suit this year.

spotify

Comments

200 characters

Spotify says it paid $10 billion in royalties in 2024

Moody’s upgrades Pakistan’s banking outlook to positive

Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 passengers rescued as operation enters 2nd day

PSX open higher, KSE-100 gains over 200 points

Intra-day update: rupee improves against US dollar

IMF’s $1bn second tranche crucial for country: PM

Symmetry Group plans IPO for AI subsidiary, eyes to raise Rs2bn

OGDCL revives oil production at Rajian-11

IMF’s Resilience and Sustainability Facility: Dar reviews progress

Oil up on weak dollar but tariff concerns cap gains

EU to impose counter tariffs on over $28 billion of US goods

Read more stories