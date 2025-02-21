AIRLINK 189.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.6%)
BOP 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
CNERGY 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
FCCL 41.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
FLYNG 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-3.94%)
HUBC 130.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.83%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
KOSM 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.54%)
MLCF 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-5.27%)
OGDC 202.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-0.98%)
PACE 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
PAEL 41.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.96%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
POWER 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.72%)
PPL 172.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.11%)
PRL 34.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PTC 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
SEARL 96.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.06%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 30.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.83%)
SYM 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.79%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.55%)
TRG 63.75 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.39%)
WAVESAPP 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.83%)
BR100 11,879 Decreased By -82.1 (-0.69%)
BR30 35,391 Decreased By -243.4 (-0.68%)
KSE100 112,978 Decreased By -760.8 (-0.67%)
KSE30 35,094 Decreased By -233.8 (-0.66%)
Feb 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Musician Talha Anjum leads Global Impact list on Spotify Pakistan

BR Life & Style Published February 21, 2025 Updated February 21, 2025 03:12pm

Spotify Pakistan has unveiled its latest Global Impact list showcasing the top 30 Pakistani tracks making waves internationally in the past six months, announced a press release issued by the company on Friday. Musician Talha Anjum topped the list with his distinct hip-hop hits.

The ranking celebrates artists whose tracks were in heavy rotation outside their home countries. Talha Anjum dominated the genre with a whopping 17 songs in the top 30.

Hip-hop made up over 60% of the top 30 tracks, showcasing how Pakistan’s music scene is making a powerful impact worldwide.

The list also featured major contributions from artists like Shamoon Ismail, Jokhay, JJ47 and superdupersultan, cementing the genre’s influence beyond borders.

Spotify’s Senior Editor for Pakistan, Sri Lanka & Bangladesh, Rutaba Yaqub, said, “It’s incredible to see Pakistani music transcend borders and reach new audiences,” as per the press statement.

Spotify Wrapped 2023: Atif Aslam, Talha Anjum remain most streamed Pakistani artists

“The dominance of Pakistani hip-hop tracks on the Global Impact List speaks to the genre’s power in storytelling and its growing fan base locally and worldwide. With our handmade curated playlists like A.S.L.I, Desi Hip Hop and nayi bars supporting local talent, we’re excited to see where the next wave of Pakistani artists will go.”

In 2023, Talha Anjum, along with Atif Aslam were the most-streamed Pakistani artists according to Spotify Wrapped.

The popularity of hip-hop in Pakistan has been on a steep rise with its annual consumption growing by over 180%, added the press statement.

2024 Global Impact List Pakistan

  1. Talha Anjum, Umair - ‘love lost’
  2. Bilal Saeed, Talha Anjum - ‘BTDT’ (Been There Done That)
  3. Jevin Gill, Talha Anjum, Umair - ‘REGRETS’
  4. Talha Anjum, Umair - ‘smile’
  5. JANI, Talha Anjum, superdupersultan - ‘Since Tum’
  6. Talha Anjum, Umair - ‘Heartbreak Kid’
  7. Zeeshan Ali - ‘Sajna da Dil Torya’
  8. Rahul Sathu, Talha Anjum - ‘Channa Ve’
  9. AUR, Taimour Baig - ‘Raastah’
  10. Talha Anjum, Umair - ‘Departure Lane’
  11. Shani Arshad - ‘Kaffara’ (Original Score)
  12. Shamoon Ismail, Talha Anjum, Umair - ‘MUNDE BUSY’
  13. Ali & Shjr, Ali Raza, Shajjar Hussain - ‘Laykin’
  14. Shamoon Ismail, Talha Anjum, Umair - ‘fifty enemies’
  15. Kaifi Khalil, Zack Knight - ‘INTENTIONS’
  16. Savage, Talha Anjum, Umair - ‘KATTAR KARACHI’
  17. Farhan Saeed, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan - ‘Yeh Jo Halka Halka Suroor Hai’ - Extended Version
  18. Abdul Hannan - ‘Khushnaseebi’
  19. JJ47, Jokhay, Talha Anjum - ‘Moonlight’
  20. Maanu - ‘Saamnay’
  21. Atif Aslam, Mithoon, VIBIE - ‘Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein’ - Lofi Flip \ From ‘Zeher’
  22. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan - ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ (Original Score)
  23. Naveed Nashad, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan - ‘Ishaq Rangtaari’
  24. Nizam Torwali, Noorima Rehan, Zeb Bangash - ‘Mehmaan’
  25. Talha Anjum, Umair - ‘SHOTS FIRED’
  26. Nimit, Salem Sandhu, Taimour Baig - ‘Unkahi’
  27. Talha Anjum, Umair - ‘Loneliness’
  28. Talha Anjum, Umair - ‘Back For More’
  29. Talha Anjum, Umair - ‘Incurable Sadness’
  30. JJ47, Jokhay, Talha Anjum - ‘Rainy Nights’
Spotify Pakistan Talha Anjum

Comments

200 characters

Musician Talha Anjum leads Global Impact list on Spotify Pakistan

Range-bound trading at PSX, KSE-100 loses nearly 300 points

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

COAS Munir briefed on British Army’s modernization plans: ISPR

World Bank’s MIGA pledges support for Pakistan’s financial sector, capital markets

Africa-1 submarine cable to make landfall in Karachi

Trump aid cut imperils water scheme in Pakistan’s Jacobabad

Stock split: Lucky Cement approves sub division to enhance investor participation

Oil steady, heads for weekly gain amid improving demand, supply jitters

South Africa bat first against Afghanistan in Champions Trophy Group B match

Crackdown on unregulated sectors to intensify: Aurangzeb

Read more stories