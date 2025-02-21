Musician Talha Anjum leads Global Impact list on Spotify Pakistan

Spotify Pakistan has unveiled its latest Global Impact list showcasing the top 30 Pakistani tracks making waves internationally in the past six months, announced a press release issued by the company on Friday. Musician Talha Anjum topped the list with his distinct hip-hop hits.

The ranking celebrates artists whose tracks were in heavy rotation outside their home countries. Talha Anjum dominated the genre with a whopping 17 songs in the top 30.

Hip-hop made up over 60% of the top 30 tracks, showcasing how Pakistan’s music scene is making a powerful impact worldwide.

The list also featured major contributions from artists like Shamoon Ismail, Jokhay, JJ47 and superdupersultan, cementing the genre’s influence beyond borders.

Spotify’s Senior Editor for Pakistan, Sri Lanka & Bangladesh, Rutaba Yaqub, said, “It’s incredible to see Pakistani music transcend borders and reach new audiences,” as per the press statement.

Spotify Wrapped 2023: Atif Aslam, Talha Anjum remain most streamed Pakistani artists

“The dominance of Pakistani hip-hop tracks on the Global Impact List speaks to the genre’s power in storytelling and its growing fan base locally and worldwide. With our handmade curated playlists like A.S.L.I, Desi Hip Hop and nayi bars supporting local talent, we’re excited to see where the next wave of Pakistani artists will go.”

In 2023, Talha Anjum, along with Atif Aslam were the most-streamed Pakistani artists according to Spotify Wrapped.

The popularity of hip-hop in Pakistan has been on a steep rise with its annual consumption growing by over 180%, added the press statement.

2024 Global Impact List Pakistan