World

EU to impose counter tariffs on over $28 billion of US goods

Reuters Published 12 Mar, 2025 10:56am

The European Union will impose counter tariffs on 26 billion euros ($28.33 billion) worth of US goods from next month in response to US tariffs on steel and aluminium, the European Commission said in a statement on Wednesday.

The commission said it will end the current suspension of tariffs on US products on April 1 and will also put forward a new package of countermeasures on US goods by mid-April.

“This matches the economic scope of the US tariffs. Our countermeasures will be introduced in two steps. Starting with 1 April and fully in place as of 13 April,” Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said in a statement. “We are ready to engage in meaningful dialogue.

EU ministers to discuss joint borrowing for defence, use of existing funds

I have entrusted Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic to resume his talks to explore better solutions with the US,“ von der Leyen added.

US President Donald Trump’s increased tariffs of 25% on steel and aluminium imports took effect on Wednesday as prior exemptions, duty free quotas and product exclusions expired.

