AIRLINK 176.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.08%)
BOP 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
CNERGY 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
FCCL 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.15%)
FFL 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FLYNG 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
HUBC 130.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.45%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.57%)
KOSM 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
MLCF 57.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.18%)
OGDC 215.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.34 (-3.73%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PAEL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.75%)
PIAHCLA 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
PIBTL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
POWER 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
PPL 182.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-2.08%)
PRL 34.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.23%)
PTC 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.76%)
SEARL 96.15 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.25%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SSGC 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.41%)
SYM 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
TRG 59.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
WAVESAPP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.05%)
BR100 12,080 Decreased By -49.9 (-0.41%)
BR30 36,700 Decreased By -545.1 (-1.46%)
KSE100 114,555 Increased By 156.3 (0.14%)
KSE30 35,416 Decreased By -41.8 (-0.12%)
Mar 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU ministers to discuss joint borrowing for defence, use of existing funds

Reuters Published 10 Mar, 2025 11:18am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BRUSSELS: European Union finance ministers will discuss on Monday how to pay for defence through new joint borrowing, existing EU funds and a greater role for the European Investment Bank, with a view to decisions in June, the Polish EU presidency said.

In an invitation letter to the ministers, Andrzej Domanski, the finance minister of Poland, which chairs EU meetings, said the talks would follow up on decisions by EU leaders last Thursday to explore these sources of financing.

European countries are hastening to boost defence spending and maintain support for Ukraine after US President Donald Trump froze US military aid to Kyiv and raised doubts about Washington’s commitment to European allies.

“Given the rapidly evolving security landscape, Europe must reflect deeply on the future of defence spending,” Domanski said in the letter.

“A stable and predictable funding framework is essential to systematically develop European defence capabilities,” he said.

The ministers will work on a European Commission proposal for the EU to raise 150 billion euros ($163 billion) against the security of the EU budget, for loans to governments for defence projects.

They will also discuss the use of EU cohesion funds to pay for dual-use projects that benefit both civilians and the army.

Another topic will be the idea that the EIB, a bank owned by EU governments, should broaden the scope of projects it can lend for and increase the amount of money available, to help boost the amount of money available for Europe’s defence.

The letter said that on Tuesday, the second day of the meeting, the ministers will discuss how to change EU fiscal rules to provide room for more national spending.

To remove EU barriers, the Commission has proposed to let all 27 EU governments increase defence spending by 1.5% of GDP each year for four years without triggering any disciplinary steps under the EU’s debt rules that underpin the euro.

Domanski said the ministers should therefore discuss what constitutes defence spending to broaden the existing definition which now only takes into account military hardware, but not, for example, the hiring of soldiers who could operate it.

Zelenskiyy heads to Saudi Arabia ahead of crunch US talks

The current rules also do not recognise the construction of ammunition factories, or the reinforcement of roads and bridges to enable the crossing of tanks, as defence expenditure and many governments want to change that.

The ministers will also talk on Tuesday how the increase in defence should be measured. Poland is proposing to use as a benchmark defence spending levels from 2021 - the last year before Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Finally the ministers will discuss how long the extra fiscal leeway should last.

While the Commission proposed four years, many governments, including Germany, argue defence projects last 10 years or more and that they want a more permanent change in the rules than just a transition measure of four years.

European Union European Commission EU presidency European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen US President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs European Union finance ministers Andrzej Domanski

Comments

200 characters

EU ministers to discuss joint borrowing for defence, use of existing funds

PQA land sale: PM Shehbaz constitutes inquiry body

Stocks gain momentum, KSE-100 surges over 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Cabinet approves amendments to ATIR rules

Ghani Chemicals transfers calcium carbide project to subsidiary after LHC approval

B2B commodities giant Zarea moves into Pakistan’s coal supply chain

Oil prices decline as investors continue to fret over tariff impact

PPRA starts overhauling its legal framework

Agreements made with Huawei Technologies: PM, others review implementation

United States Central Command too expresses gratitude

Read more stories