Japan’s Nikkei rebounds; US tariffs, growth concerns keep trade volatile

Reuters Published 12 Mar, 2025 10:22am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose in choppy trade on Wednesday as investors bought back shares after sharp declines in the last session, although concerns about US tariffs and their impact on the global economy continued to weigh on sentiment.

After see-sawing between gains and losses for much of the morning trade, the Nikkei gained 0.3% to 36,898.83 by the midday break and the broader Topix added 0.9% to 2,695.86.

Analysts hinted at share buy-backs after the Nikkei fell to a six-month low on Tuesday, while reports that Ukraine would accept a US proposal for a ceasefire with Russia eased the risk-off mood.

The financial sector outperformed, with Japanese government yields rising.

Some of Japan’s biggest companies will likely offer substantial wage hikes after concluding talks with unions on the day, bolstering bets that the Bank of Japan would further hike interest rates.

Banks and insurance firms advanced 2.7% and 2.2%, respectively, leading gains among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sectors.

However, investors treaded carefully ahead of a US inflation report due later in the day, while growth concerns in the world’s largest economy persisted amid US President Donald Trump’s ever-changing tariff policies.

“Investor sentiment has turned cautious amid emerging signals that the strength of the US economy may be weakening, with rising odds of a recession scenario in the near term,” said Samuel Hoang, a portfolio manager for Japan funds at Eastspring Investments in Singapore.

Japan’s Nikkei falls 2% to track Wall Street’s sharp declines

Growth concerns in the United States have dragged on the sentiment in Japan’s stock market given the close relationship between the Japanese and US economies, he said.

Year-to-date, the Nikkei has lost 7.8%.

Among major shares, Advantest fell 2.3%, SoftBank Group slid 0.6%, Tokyo Electron climbed 0.7% and Sony Group surged 4.5%.

Nissan Motor jumped 0.9% after the automaker on Tuesday named company veteran Ivan Espinosa its next chief executive.

