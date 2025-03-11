AIRLINK 173.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.04%)
Japan’s Nikkei falls 2% to track Wall Street’s sharp declines

Reuters Published 11 Mar, 2025 10:33am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average fell 2% on Tuesday, tracking sharp overnight losses of Wall Street, with technology stocks leading the declines.

By 0012 GMT, the Nikkei was down 2% at 36,285.01, near its lowest level since September 18.

The broader Topix fell 1.86% to 2,649.64.

US stocks plunged on Monday as relentless tariff wrangling and mounting anxieties from a possible federal government shutdown gave rise to fears that the US economy could be careening into recession.

Nikkei closes at 3-month low as tech shares drag

In Japan, chip-related stocks fell, with Advantest and Tokyo Electron slipping 2.86% and 2.82%, respectively. Technology investor SoftBank Group fell 4.19%.

Uniqlo-owner Fast Retailing lost 2.78%.

Air-conditioner maker Daikin Industries rose 1.56% to provide the biggest support to the Nikkei. Soy sauce maker Kikkoman edged up 0.3%.

