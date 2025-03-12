AIRLINK 173.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.48%)
OGDC (Oil & Gas Development Company Limited) 218.66

OGDCL revives oil production at Rajian-11

BR Web Desk Published 12 Mar, 2025 09:47am

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan’s leading exploration and production company, has successfully revived hydrocarbon production at Rajian-11, a heavy oil well in the Chakwal district of Punjab.

The E&P disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

The company said that it achieved this by installing an Electrical Submersible Pump (ESP).

“This initiative aligns with OGDCL’s broader strategy to enhance production using advanced artificial lift techniques,” it said.

“Extending to 3,774 meters, Rajian-11 had remained suspended since 2020 due to formation challenges. The company successfully completed the well with an ESP in Tobra, Jutana, and Sakesar formations, restoring production to 1,000 barrels per day (BPD) of oil,” read the notice.

Rajian Oil Field is fully owned and operated by OGDCL under Gujar Khan E.L. Discovered in August 1994, the field has remained a key asset in the company’s portfolio, it said.

“This achievement underscores OGDCL’s commitment to maximizing hydrocarbon recovery and operational efficiency, reinforcing its position as a leader in Pakistan’s energy sector.”

As per the company’s latest financial results, OGDCL reported a profit-after-tax (PAT) of Rs41.44 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Earnings registered a decline of over 44% as compared to Rs74.26 billion in the same period of the previous year (SPLY), on account of lower sales and higher taxes.

As Pakistan’s largest E&P company, OGDCL oversees operations spanning exploration, drilling, production, reservoir management, and engineering support.

The E&P has the most extensive exploration acreage in Pakistan, covering over 40% of the country’s total acreage awarded with net hydrocarbons of oil and gas.

Punjab OGDCL PSX energy sector companies listed on PSX Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) PSX notice Chakwal PSX stocks Pakistan energy sector Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) Rajian 11 heavy oil well

