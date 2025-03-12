inDrive partnered with PSO DIGICASH

KARACHI: inDrive, ride-hailing platform, has announced a strategic partnership with PSO DIGICASH, the fuel management solution by Pakistan State Oil (PSO) aims to provide inDrive’s driver community with exclusive fuel-related benefits, ensuring greater convenience and cost efficiency.

As part of the partnership, inDrive drivers will receive a 10 percent discount on lubricants and 1 percent cashback on Premier Euro 5 and Hi-Octane fuels, up to a fuel usage of Rs50,000 per month. The initiative simplifies fuel payments by allowing drivers to manage their expenses seamlessly through PSO outlets, Easypaisa, bank cards, and 1 Bill transfers.

Muhammad Awais Saeed, Country Lead, Pakistan, inDrive has said that this partnership reflects inDrive’s ongoing commitment to driver welfare. He emphasized that inDrive drivers are at the core of the company’s operations, and this collaboration aims to ease their financial burden while enhancing their overall ride-hailing experience.

Mohsin Mangi, Chief Strategy & Technology Officer, PSO, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting PSO’s dedication to innovation and convenience for Pakistan’s ride-hailing ecosystem. He said that by integrating DIGICASH with inDrive, drivers will have access to a seamless and rewarding fuelling experience, enabling them to focus on providing quality service to passengers.

This initiative is part of inDrive’s broader strategy to support its driver community, ensuring better savings, improved operational efficiency, and a more connected network within Pakistan’s growing ride-hailing sector.

