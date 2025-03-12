AIRLINK 173.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.08%)
BOP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.86%)
FCCL 43.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FFL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
FLYNG 26.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.82%)
HUBC 131.21 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.75%)
HUMNL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.05%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
MLCF 55.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.78%)
OGDC 218.82 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (1.89%)
PACE 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
PAEL 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.67%)
PIBTL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
POWER 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.21%)
PPL 186.67 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (2.86%)
PRL 34.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PTC 22.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
SEARL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SSGC 37.03 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (4.46%)
SYM 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.14%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
TRG 60.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.23%)
WAVESAPP 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,148 Increased By 94.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,097 Increased By 630 (1.73%)
KSE100 114,178 Decreased By -178.7 (-0.16%)
KSE30 35,310 Decreased By -37.5 (-0.11%)
Mar 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-03-12

FBR tells IHC: Taxmen’s transfer to admin pool no punitive step

Sohail Sarfraz Published 12 Mar, 2025 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has assured the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that the placement of tax officials in the admin pool is not a punitive measure and no adverse inference is to be drawn on the said basis.

In this regard, the FBR has submitted a report to the IHC in the matter of Customs officer Ambreen Ahmed Tarar (petitioner).

The FBR has informed IHC that placing of officers in the admin pool would not affect their prospects of next grade promotion.

The FBR’s counsel had assured the court that FBR has not done any categorisation of officers. Neither the prime minister given any directions nor any summary was moved from FBR in this regard.

Officers serving in the FBR can be transferred and posted to various posts within the FBR and its owned entities from time to time in exercise of FBR’s statutory powers under sections 4 and 5 of the Federal Board of Revenue Act, 2007 (“FBR Act, 2007”), as delegated under section 8 thereof read with the Federal Board of Revenue Rules, 2007 (“FBR Rules, 2007”). According to Section 5(2) of the FBR Act 2007, “notwithstanding the appointment of any official against any post, the official shall not have any vested right to retain the said post”, the FBR report said.

The counsel stated that by placing the name of the petitioner in the admin pool in any way would not affect her prospects of promotion.

The FBR has submitted a report in court, whereby, the apprehension of the petitioner, for not being considered by Central Selection Board due to non-availing of PERs during her posting as Chief Admin Pool, stands removed, the FBR report added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IHC FBR

Comments

200 characters

FBR tells IHC: Taxmen’s transfer to admin pool no punitive step

IMF’s $1bn second tranche crucial for country: PM

IMF’s RSF: Dar reviews progress

Govt reaffirms commitment to SDGs

Sugar legally exported to Afghanistan first time: Aurangzeb

SBP bill: Controversy resurges

Re-export of refined sugar: PM forms IMC to examine regional models for raw sugar import

Tariff readjustment: MoF weighs impact of DFIs’ joint letter

SC grills govt on super tax

Gulf states: NLC launches first containerised flagship shipping service

Read more stories