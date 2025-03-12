FBR tells IHC: Taxmen’s transfer to admin pool no punitive step

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has assured the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that the placement of tax officials in the admin pool is not a punitive measure and no adverse inference is to be drawn on the said basis.

In this regard, the FBR has submitted a report to the IHC in the matter of Customs officer Ambreen Ahmed Tarar (petitioner).

The FBR has informed IHC that placing of officers in the admin pool would not affect their prospects of next grade promotion.

The FBR’s counsel had assured the court that FBR has not done any categorisation of officers. Neither the prime minister given any directions nor any summary was moved from FBR in this regard.

Officers serving in the FBR can be transferred and posted to various posts within the FBR and its owned entities from time to time in exercise of FBR’s statutory powers under sections 4 and 5 of the Federal Board of Revenue Act, 2007 (“FBR Act, 2007”), as delegated under section 8 thereof read with the Federal Board of Revenue Rules, 2007 (“FBR Rules, 2007”). According to Section 5(2) of the FBR Act 2007, “notwithstanding the appointment of any official against any post, the official shall not have any vested right to retain the said post”, the FBR report said.

The counsel stated that by placing the name of the petitioner in the admin pool in any way would not affect her prospects of promotion.

The FBR has submitted a report in court, whereby, the apprehension of the petitioner, for not being considered by Central Selection Board due to non-availing of PERs during her posting as Chief Admin Pool, stands removed, the FBR report added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025