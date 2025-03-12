AIRLINK 173.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.08%)
Gulf states: NLC launches first containerised flagship shipping service

Nuzhat Nazar Published 12 Mar, 2025 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: The National Logistics Corporation (NLC) has launched Pakistan’s first containerised flagship shipping service to Gulf countries.

Official sources have revealed that initially, the service will operate with two vessels, with plans for phased expansion to meet future trade demands.

Sources maintained that a ceremony was held at Karachi Gateway Terminal Limited (KGTL) to mark the launch of the service.

NLC enhances logistics fleet for efficient cross border transportaion

The event was attended by senior NLC officials, representatives from shipping lines, and members of the business community.

According to sources, the vessels will operate on a 10-day round-trip schedule, facilitating uninterrupted cargo movement between Karachi, Jebel Ali (Dubai), and Dammam (Saudi Arabia).

This marks the first time a Pakistani entity and shipping line has launched such a service from Karachi to the Gulf region.

Additionally, the service offers slot payment collection in Pakistani rupees, a feature that is expected to bring significant benefits to exporters and importers.

Sources maintained that this initiative aligns with the government’s policy to enhance trade with Gulf countries, providing businesses in Pakistan, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia with opportunities to expand and effectively reach new customers.

