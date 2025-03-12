NESPAK team up with Synergy Inc, launches ‘HEAL PAKISTAN’ initiative

LAHORE: Pakistan stands at a critical juncture in its battle against climate change, demanding urgent and unified action. In response, the Government of Punjab, under its Green Punjab initiative, has launched “HEAL PAKISTAN – Green Sustainability and Climate Change.”

This groundbreaking initiative, led by NESPAK in strategic partnership with Synergy Inc., aims to tackle the escalating environmental crisis by fostering sustainable development and climate resilience across the country.

At the heart of HEAL PAKISTAN is a high-level conference, bringing together policymakers, environmental experts, urban planners, and industry leaders to address the most pressing climate and sustainability challenges.

Through collaborative discussions, policy dialogues, and strategic planning, this initiative will navigate the path toward a climate-resilient Pakistan, ensuring a future that is both environmentally sustainable and economically viable.

