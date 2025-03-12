AIRLINK 173.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.08%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-12

Sindh, PR ink MoU on Thar rail line

Press Release Published 12 Mar, 2025 03:03am

KARACHI: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between the Sindh Energy Department and Pakistan Railways for laying the Thar railway line was held at the Secretariat of the Energy Department here.

Secretary Energy Musaid Ahmed Khan and Chief Marketing Officer of Pakistan Railways Muhammad Farooq Iqbal signed the MoU.

On this occasion, Minister for Energy, Planning, and Development Nasir Hussain Shah said that the agreement was signed today to transport Thar coal to various power plants across the country.

He said that a railway project has been initiated to transport Thar coal to other provinces. Under this project, a 105-kilometer railway track will be laid from Thar Coal Field to Chhor Railway Line. Additionally, a 9-kilometer railway track will be constructed from Bin Qasim to Port Qasim.

According to the agreement, both the federal and Sindh governments will have an equal 50% share in the project, which is estimated to cost approximately Rs75 billion. The profits generated from the project will also be shared equally between Sindh and the federal government.

Nasir Hussain Shah emphasised that Thar coal has the full potential to meet the country’s energy needs. The railway track connecting Thar Coal Field to the national railway network at Chhor will be completed within two years.

Pakistan Railways mou power plants Sindh Energy Department Musaid Ahmed Khan

