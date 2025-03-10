Gold unchanged at Rs306,000 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan remained unchanged on Monday as gold per tola clocked in at Rs306,000.

As per rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold also remained the same as it was sold at Rs262,345.

On Saturday, gold price per tola decreased by Rs1,000 to settle at Rs306,000.

The international rate of gold also remained the same on Monday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,910 per ounce (with a premium of $20).

Meanwhile, silver price clocked in at Rs3,388 per tola.