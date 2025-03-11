Pakistan’s envoy to Turkmenistan reportedly denied entry into US

Senior Pakistani diplomat KK Ahsan Wagan was reportedly denied entry into the United States upon arrival for a private visit and subsequently deported, Aaj News reported, citing sources.

Wagan, a seasoned diplomat who formerly served as Pakistan’s ambassador to the US and later Oman, was recently posted to Turkmenistan six months ago.

He was reportedly stopped at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) upon landing, with US authorities citing unspecified complaints against him.

Islamabad says eight Pakistanis deported from US

No official statement has been issued by the US State Department or the Department of Homeland Security in this regard.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) has yet to comment on the matter.

Business Recorder reached out two of the FO officials but a response was awaited till the filing of this story.