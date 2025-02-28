AIRLINK 186.40 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (0.93%)
World

Islamabad says eight Pakistanis deported from US

AFP Published 28 Feb, 2025 08:53pm

ISLAMABAD: Eight Pakistan nationals residing illegally in the United States have been deported to Pakistan, Islamabad said Friday, with a diplomat calling it the first such flight since Donald Trump returned to power.

“We can confirm that eight Pakistani nationals, who were staying illegally in the US, have indeed returned yesterday,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry spokesman Shafqat Ali Khan told a press conference.

A Pakistani diplomat confirmed that this was the first such flight since Trump’s second term began in January.

“But (it is) not the first ever as in 2019, several such flights also arrived in Pakistan,” the diplomat said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Trump promised a crackdown on illegal immigration during the election campaign and began his second term with a flurry of executive actions aimed at overhauling entry to the United States.

US military plane deporting Indian immigrants lands in India

On his first day in office the Republican signed orders declaring a national emergency at the southern border with Mexico and announced the deployment of more troops to the area while vowing to deport “criminal aliens”.

The White House has also said Trump plans to carry out the largest mass deportation operation in US history.

In addition, Trump’s administration has halted an asylum program for people fleeing authoritarian regimes in Central and South America, leaving thousands of people stranded on the Mexican side of the border.

