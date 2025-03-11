AIRLINK 173.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.04%)
BOP 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
CNERGY 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.99%)
FCCL 43.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.37%)
FFL 14.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
FLYNG 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
HUBC 129.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.78%)
KOSM 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
MLCF 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.84%)
OGDC 215.40 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.29%)
PACE 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
PAEL 41.45 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.34%)
PIAHCLA 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.14%)
PIBTL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.56%)
POWER 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.87%)
PPL 182.40 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.51%)
PRL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.64%)
PTC 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
SEARL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
SSGC 35.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.34%)
SYM 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.14%)
TPLP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TRG 60.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVESAPP 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
BR100 12,072 Increased By 18.3 (0.15%)
BR30 36,593 Increased By 126.5 (0.35%)
KSE100 114,070 Decreased By -285.9 (-0.25%)
KSE30 35,206 Decreased By -141.4 (-0.4%)
Mar 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares touch a 7-month low dragged by banks; Qantas slips on ex-dividend

Reuters Published 11 Mar, 2025 10:34am

Australian shares fell to hit nearly a seven-month low on Tuesday, led by a selloff in financial stocks, tracking a global decline in equities after uncertainties around tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump raised fears of a recession in the country, while Qantas fell on trading ex-dividend.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1.5% to 7,843.80 by 2356 GMT, to hit its lowest level since August 14, 2024.

US equities fell overnight, with the S&P 500 logging its biggest one-day drop since December 18, 2024, and the tech-loaded Nasdaq sliding 4.0%, as fears of a recession in the world’s largest economy loomed.

On the local bourse, financial stocks, which make up the heaviest sub-index on the benchmark, fell as much as 1.9% to hit its lowest level since October 8, 2024.

The country’s “big four” lenders are down between 0.1% and 1.9%.

Qantas Airways fell as much as 10.5% on track to log its worst session since March 19, 2020, as the airline traded ex-dividend.

Miners fell 1.4% as iron ore prices slipped amid concerns over US tariffs and China’s pledge to cut crude steel output this year clouded demand prospects.

Sector heavyweights Rio Tinto and Fortescue dropped 0.5% and 1.7%, respectively.

Energy stocks added to the losses, inching 0.1% lower as oil prices were hurt by fears of US tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China slowing economies around the world, slashing energy demand.

Gold stocks dropped as much as 4.5%, on track for their weakest session since December 19, 2024, tracking a decline in gold prices.

Australian shares post modest gains as commodities support

Among individual stocks, biotechnology company PolyNovo fell about 10% to hit its lowest level since October 30, 2023, after it removed its CEO.

The move came after discussions with the executive last week over media allegations about bullying by the firm’s chairman directed at its CEO.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.7% at 12,423.12 points.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Australia shares touch a 7-month low dragged by banks; Qantas slips on ex-dividend

KSE-100 sheds over 700 points as SBP pause rate cut

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Ramazan package: 4m families to get Rs20bn aid through digital wallet: PM

SBP meets IMF’s NIR target for December

Aurangzeb lauds Zardari’s support in addressing slew of challenges

Zarrar Hasham appointed PTCL chairman

UBL absorbs Silk Bank after SBP approval

Oil prices slip on concerns over tariffs, slowdown fears

Rs161bn receivables against CPPA-G: Power plants urge SNGPL to harness its influence

Opposition terms address ‘uninspiring’

Read more stories