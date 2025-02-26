Nikkei closes at 3-month low as tech shares drag

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average closed at its lowest in three months on Tuesday as major technology shares tracked Wall Street losses overnight and on weaker sentiment amid speculation that the US could toughen semiconductor restrictions on China.

The Nikkei finished down 1.4% at 38,237.79, its lowest closing level since November 29, while the broader Topix was 0.4% lower at 2,724.7. The tech-heavy Nasdaq closed down more than 1% on Monday, as investors worried about demand for tech supporting artificial intelligence while they waited for results from market heavyweight Nvidia.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday that US officials recently met with their Japanese and Dutch counterparts about restricting Tokyo Electron and ASML engineers from maintaining semiconductor gear in China as the US looks to limit China’s technological prowess.

Japan’s Tokyo Electron declined 4.9% and peer Advantest, which counts Nvidia among its customers, shed 6.5%.