AIRLINK 185.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.03%)
BOP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
FCCL 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.34%)
FFL 15.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FLYNG 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.74%)
HUBC 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.55%)
KEL 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.08%)
KOSM 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
MLCF 52.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.7%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-0.86%)
PACE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.07%)
PAEL 42.44 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.34%)
PIAHCLA 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (7.27%)
POWER 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.1%)
PPL 175.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-0.78%)
PRL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.48%)
SEARL 96.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.35%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SSGC 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.45%)
SYM 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 59.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.33%)
WAVESAPP 11.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
BR100 11,961 Decreased By -25 (-0.21%)
BR30 35,788 Decreased By -135.5 (-0.38%)
KSE100 114,305 Decreased By -222.7 (-0.19%)
KSE30 35,554 Decreased By -145 (-0.41%)
Feb 26, 2025
Markets Print 2025-02-26

Nikkei closes at 3-month low as tech shares drag

Reuters Published February 26, 2025 Updated February 26, 2025 07:32am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average closed at its lowest in three months on Tuesday as major technology shares tracked Wall Street losses overnight and on weaker sentiment amid speculation that the US could toughen semiconductor restrictions on China.

The Nikkei finished down 1.4% at 38,237.79, its lowest closing level since November 29, while the broader Topix was 0.4% lower at 2,724.7. The tech-heavy Nasdaq closed down more than 1% on Monday, as investors worried about demand for tech supporting artificial intelligence while they waited for results from market heavyweight Nvidia.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday that US officials recently met with their Japanese and Dutch counterparts about restricting Tokyo Electron and ASML engineers from maintaining semiconductor gear in China as the US looks to limit China’s technological prowess.

Japan’s Tokyo Electron declined 4.9% and peer Advantest, which counts Nvidia among its customers, shed 6.5%.

