AIRLINK 175.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.42%)
BOP 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.52%)
CNERGY 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 42.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
FFL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.04%)
HUBC 130.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.09%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.67%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
KOSM 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
MLCF 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-2.73%)
OGDC 213.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-0.82%)
PACE 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
PAEL 40.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAHCLA 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
POWER 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.79%)
PPL 179.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.06%)
PRL 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.96%)
PTC 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SEARL 94.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.96%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.51%)
SSGC 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.83%)
SYM 15.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TRG 60.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.33%)
WAVESAPP 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
BR100 12,098 Increased By 44.2 (0.37%)
BR30 36,593 Increased By 126.2 (0.35%)
KSE100 114,060 Decreased By -296.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 35,215 Decreased By -132.6 (-0.38%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from March 10, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 11 Mar, 2025 08:57am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • In joint session, President Zardari urges to put ‘national interest’ supreme

Read here for details.

  • Ghani Chemicals transfers calcium carbide project to subsidiary after LHC approval

Read here for details.

  • B2B commodities giant Zarea moves into Pakistan’s coal supply chain

Read here for details.

  • Govt eyes insurance sector to diversify lending sources: Aurangzeb

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz vows to address PPP’s concerns over Indus canal plan

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s remittance inflow at $3.1bn in February 2025, up 3.8% month-on-month

Read here for details.

