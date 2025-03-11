Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

In joint session, President Zardari urges to put ‘national interest’ supreme

Read here for details.

Ghani Chemicals transfers calcium carbide project to subsidiary after LHC approval

Read here for details.

B2B commodities giant Zarea moves into Pakistan’s coal supply chain

Read here for details.

Govt eyes insurance sector to diversify lending sources: Aurangzeb

Read here for details.

PM Shehbaz vows to address PPP’s concerns over Indus canal plan

Read here for details.

Pakistan’s remittance inflow at $3.1bn in February 2025, up 3.8% month-on-month

Read here for details.