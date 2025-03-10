AIRLINK 176.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.08%)
Business & Finance

B2B commodities giant Zarea moves into Pakistan’s coal supply chain

BR Web Desk Published 10 Mar, 2025 12:09pm

Zarea Limited, one of Pakistan’s largest commodities B2B platforms, has announced its expansion into the country’s coal supply chain.

With the latest move, Zarea aims “to strengthen its position in the industrial fuel market,” the company said in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“Zarea Limited has expanded its footprint in the local coal sector, ensuring a stable and cost-efficient supply for key sectors, including textiles and power generation,” it said.

The company informed that it is also optimizing logistics and procurement processes to enhance efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

“This strategic expansion is expected to significantly boost revenue growth, diversify income streams, and unlock new market opportunities.

“By capitalizing on the rising demand for domestic energy solutions, the company is well positioned for sustained growth and value creation,” it added.

Last month, Zarea raised Rs1.03 billion by selling 62.5 million shares in 2025’s first initial public offering (IPO) at the PSX.

The company back then said that the IPO proceeds shall “be strategically deployed to drive Zarea’s continued expansion and operational efficiency. A significant portion of the working capital will be invested in Agri Biomass, a rapidly growing sector as businesses increasingly adopt renewable and sustainable energy solutions.

“Additionally, 24% of the proceeds will be utilised to establish an in-house logistics model, allowing Zarea to transition away from third-party logistics providers,” it said.

Currently, Zarea focuses on key commodity sectors such as steel, agri biomass, cement, and building materials. The company plans to expand its offerings into seven additional commodity categories, including fertilisers, chemicals, and agri perishables, unlocking new revenue streams and further diversifying its portfolio.

