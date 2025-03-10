AIRLINK 175.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.23%)
Pakistan’s remittance inflow at $3.1bn in February 2025, up 3.8% month-on-month

  • Amount 38.6% higher when compared with $2.25 billion in February 2024
BR Web Desk Published March 10, 2025 Updated March 10, 2025 07:49pm

Remittance inflow since Jan 2024

Figures in USD Billion

The inflow of overseas workers’ remittances into Pakistan stood at $3.1 billion in February 2025, 3.8% up than $3 billion in January 2025, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data showed on Monday.

Remittances increased by 38.6% year over year, compared to $2.25 billion recorded in the same month last year.

Cumulatively, with an inflow of $24.0 billion, workers’ remittances increased by 32.5% during Jul-Feb, FY25 compared to $18.1 billion received during Jul-Feb, FY24.

Home remittances play a significant role in supporting the country’s external account, stimulating Pakistan’s economic activity as well as supplementing the disposable incomes of remittance-dependent households.

Breakdown of remittances

Overseas Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia remitted the largest amount in February 2025 as they sent $744.4 million during the month. The amount was up 2.21% on a monthly basis, and 37.88% higher than the $539.9 million sent by the expatriates in the same month of the previous year.

Inflows from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) rose by 4.94% on a monthly basis, from $621.5 million in January to $652.2 million in February. On a yearly basis, remittances jumped nearly 69.49%, as compared to $384.8 million reported in the same month last year.

Remittances from the United Kingdom amounted to $501.8 million during the month, up by 13.12% compared to $443.6 million in January 2025. YoY inflows from the UK improved by 45.03%.

Overseas Pakistanis in the US sent $309.4 million in February 2025, a MoM increase of 3.41%.

