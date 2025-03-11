AIRLINK 174.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.64%)
Ramazan package: 4m families to get Rs20bn aid through digital wallet: PM

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published March 11, 2025 Updated March 11, 2025 08:59am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said a Rs20 billion Ramazan package would be distributed among four million deserving families – approximately 20 million individuals – in a transparent manner through a digital wallet.

During his visit to National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) headquarters to review the Ramazan Package 2025 monitoring system, he emphasised the use of a digital wallet platform for the first time to ensure transparency in the distribution process.

He highlighted that this year’s inflation rate during Ramazan is lower compared to previous years and that the government has allocated a substantial amount of Rs20 billion for Ramazan Package, benefiting four million Pakistani households.

PM Shehbaz unveils Rs20bn Ramadan relief package

The prime minister noted that the allocated amount has increased by 200 percent from last year’s Rs7 billion, attributing this to substantial growth in the economy.

The NTC officials briefed the prime minister on the progress of the cash distribution system, noting that while it is still gaining momentum, people are showing interest due to its transparent nature.

About corruption and massive issues in distribution of the Ramazan package in the past, the prime minister was briefed on the steps being taken to tackle the menace. It was emphasised that comprehensive efforts are underway to enhance transparency by implementing a digital system.

He instructed relevant ministries to collaborate with the private sector to enhance the awareness campaign for the Rs20 billion Ramazan Relief Package in terms of effectiveness and outreach. Sharif acknowledged that there is a lack of awareness about digital wallets, leading to a withdrawal rate of about 20 percent.

He urged deserving individuals to call 9999 for information on accessing the digital wallets.

He emphasised that the relief package is not a favour but a right for deserving people, stating that this initiative will benefit four million families.

Sharif sought feedback from stakeholders within a week to explore opportunities for expanding the relief package.

