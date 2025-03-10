AIRLINK 175.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.23%)
BOP 13.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.86%)
CNERGY 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 43.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-4.52%)
FFL 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
FLYNG 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.61%)
HUBC 130.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.37%)
HUMNL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.06%)
OGDC 214.77 Decreased By ▼ -9.07 (-4.05%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PAEL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.47%)
PIAHCLA 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.94%)
PIBTL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
POWER 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.38%)
PPL 181.48 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-2.76%)
PRL 34.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.95%)
PTC 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
SEARL 95.72 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.8%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
SYM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
TELE 7.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
TRG 60.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.2%)
WAVESAPP 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,054 Decreased By -76.5 (-0.63%)
BR30 36,467 Decreased By -778.6 (-2.09%)
KSE100 114,356 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 35,347 Decreased By -110.8 (-0.31%)
Mar 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Senator Afnan Ullah Khan elected chairman of Senate panel on privatisation

BR Web Desk Published March 10, 2025 Updated March 10, 2025 06:16pm

Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan was on Monday elected unopposed as the chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Privatisation, according to a statement from Senate Secretariat

The post went vacant following the resignation of Senator Talal Chaudhry, who was recently appointed as the Minister of State for Interior.

The election took place during a committee meeting attended by Senators Ashraf Ali Jatoi, Bilal Ahmed Khan, Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto, Faisal Saleem Rehman, Mohsin Aziz, and Khalida Ateeb.

Govt to complete PIA privatisation within next 3 months: Aleem Khan

During the proceedings, Senator Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto proposed Senator Afnan Ullah Khan’s name for the chairmanship, which Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman seconded. The nomination was unanimously approved by the members present.

After his election, Senator Afnan thanked the committee members for their support and confidence in his leadership.

He reiterated the importance of the committee’s role in overseeing privatisation matters and stressed the need for collective efforts to ensure transparency and efficiency in the process.

The meeting concluded with committee members congratulating the newly elected chairman and pledging their cooperation in carrying out the committee’s mandate effectively.

Senator Afnan Ullah Khan Senate Standing Committee on Privatisation

Comments

200 characters

Senator Afnan Ullah Khan elected chairman of Senate panel on privatisation

In joint session, President Zardari urges to put ‘national interest’ supreme

KSE-100 settles flat amid late profit-taking

Rupee closes below 280 against US dollar after more than a year

SSGC Rs25bn pipeline upgrade: majority of budget spent on road reconstruction

Govt eyes insurance sector to diversify lending sources: Aurangzeb

Ghani Chemicals transfers calcium carbide project to subsidiary after LHC approval

B2B commodities giant Zarea moves into Pakistan’s coal supply chain

Oil steady as tariff uncertainty keeps investors on edge

Zelenskiyy heads to Saudi Arabia ahead of crunch US talks

Read more stories