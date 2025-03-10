Senator Afnan Ullah Khan elected chairman of Senate panel on privatisation

Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan was on Monday elected unopposed as the chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Privatisation, according to a statement from Senate Secretariat

The post went vacant following the resignation of Senator Talal Chaudhry, who was recently appointed as the Minister of State for Interior.

The election took place during a committee meeting attended by Senators Ashraf Ali Jatoi, Bilal Ahmed Khan, Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto, Faisal Saleem Rehman, Mohsin Aziz, and Khalida Ateeb.

During the proceedings, Senator Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto proposed Senator Afnan Ullah Khan’s name for the chairmanship, which Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman seconded. The nomination was unanimously approved by the members present.

After his election, Senator Afnan thanked the committee members for their support and confidence in his leadership.

He reiterated the importance of the committee’s role in overseeing privatisation matters and stressed the need for collective efforts to ensure transparency and efficiency in the process.

The meeting concluded with committee members congratulating the newly elected chairman and pledging their cooperation in carrying out the committee’s mandate effectively.