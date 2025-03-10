AIRLINK 175.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.23%)
KL Rahul: India's unsung hero and chase-finishing maestro

AFP Published 10 Mar, 2025 12:56pm
DUBAI: KL Rahul was hailed Monday as India’s Champions Trophy unsung hero, having twice kept a cool head under pressure to see his team to victory in tense semi-final and finals.

Captain Rohit Sharma top-scored with 76 to lead India to a four-wicket final win over New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday, following Virat Kohli’s 84 to anchor India’s semi-final chase against Australia.

Both won Player of the Match awards for their respective knocks, but after they had departed it had been number six Rahul, almost under the radar, who had kept calm to guide India across the finish line.

He was unbeaten on 34 in the final as India chased down 252, just a few days after his 42 not out took India past Australia’s 264 in the last four of the 50-over competition.

Rohit was full of praise for Rahul’s composure at the sharp end of the nerve-shredding chases.

“Look, when we discussed KL’s batting position, that is one thing we discussed quite deeply about how calm he is when he is batting,” Rohit said after guiding India to a third Champions Trophy crown.

“I’m very, very happy with how he … batted in the pressure situation, both in the semi-finals and this game.

‘Over the moon’

“With KL being there, we know that he’s got that mind where he keeps himself calm and keeps the dressing room also very calm.”

While Rohit and Kohli grabbed the headlines, a softly spoken and smiling Rahul, 32, was quietly enjoying his first win in an ICC championship.

“ICC victories are not so easy to get and it’s my first one, so I’m over the moon,” Rahul said.

“It’s been a complete team effort, all 11-12 players have stood up and their chance and opportunity has come and it’s one of the biggest reasons why we have ended up winning the tournament.”

An elegant batsman, Rahul started off as an opener for India in white-ball cricket.

But a loss of form and intense media scrutiny forced him to reinvent his batting.

He dropped down to number six recently as he edged out Rishabh Pant behind the stumps.

“What I have been taught by my coaches from an early age is that cricket’s a team game and whatever the team requires of you, you need to be able to do that,” said Rahul, who sports a trademark beard and a man bun on his tattooed, athletic frame.

“It requires a lot of preparation, lot of work outside the field. I just watch and learn from the batsmen I like at four, five, six.”

Rahul started his cricketing journey as a wicketkeeper-batsman but had given up the gloves in domestic cricket.

List of Champions Trophy winners

It was not until an injury to Pant against Australia in 2020 that he again stood behind the stumps.

“I kept wickets in the series, played at number five and performed well,” said Rahul.

“From then on the captain and team management thought I could do that role.”

Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma KL Rahul ICC Champions Trophy 2025 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy match Champions Trophy semi final Champions Trophy final

