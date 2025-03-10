AIRLINK 176.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0.74%)
BOP 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
CNERGY 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 45.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 15.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.94%)
HUBC 131.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 13.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.24%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
MLCF 57.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.98%)
OGDC 218.04 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-2.59%)
PACE 5.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
PIAHCLA 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
PIBTL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
POWER 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.42%)
PPL 185.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.83%)
PRL 34.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
SEARL 93.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.33%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SSGC 35.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
SYM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TPLP 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
TRG 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.25%)
WAVESAPP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
BR100 12,110 Decreased By -19.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 37,061 Decreased By -184.9 (-0.5%)
KSE100 114,769 Increased By 370.7 (0.32%)
KSE30 35,456 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.01%)
Mar 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

List of Champions Trophy winners

  • India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the final of the eight-team 50-over tournament in Dubai
Reuters Published 10 Mar, 2025 08:20am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Following is the list of Champions Trophy winners after India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the final of the eight-team 50-over tournament in Dubai on Sunday.

India’s Rohit says ‘not retiring’ from ODIs

  • 2025 India beat New Zealand by four wickets

  • 2017 Pakistan beat India by 180 runs

  • 2013 India beat England by five runs

  • 2009 Australia beat New Zealand by six wickets

  • 2006 Australia beat West Indies by eight wickets

  • 2004 West Indies beat England by two wickets

  • 2002 India and Sri Lanka shared the trophy (match abandoned due to rain)

  • 2000 New Zealand beat India by four wickets

  • 1998 South Africa beat West Indies by four wickets

india vs new zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy match 2025 icc champion trophy

Comments

200 characters

List of Champions Trophy winners

PSX opens on muted note as KSE-100 remains flat

Cabinet approves amendments to ATIR rules

PPRA starts overhauling its legal framework

Agreements made with Huawei Technologies: PM, others review implementation

United States Central Command too expresses gratitude

Commissioner (Appeals): ATIR reprimands FBR officials for challenging competence

KE explains power generation cost in Dec

KP seeks inclusion of its hydropower projects in IGCEP 2024-34

Pakistan to attend as observer: Iran, Russia, China to hold joint military exercises

Survey shows prices of essential food items remain high

Read more stories