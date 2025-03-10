Sports
List of Champions Trophy winners
- India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the final of the eight-team 50-over tournament in Dubai
Following is the list of Champions Trophy winners after India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the final of the eight-team 50-over tournament in Dubai on Sunday.
2025 India beat New Zealand by four wickets
2017 Pakistan beat India by 180 runs
2013 India beat England by five runs
2009 Australia beat New Zealand by six wickets
2006 Australia beat West Indies by eight wickets
2004 West Indies beat England by two wickets
2002 India and Sri Lanka shared the trophy (match abandoned due to rain)
2000 New Zealand beat India by four wickets
1998 South Africa beat West Indies by four wickets
