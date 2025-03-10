AIRLINK 176.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.08%)
BOP 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
CNERGY 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
FCCL 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.15%)
FFL 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FLYNG 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
HUBC 130.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.83%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.57%)
KOSM 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
MLCF 57.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.18%)
OGDC 215.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.34 (-3.73%)
PACE 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.75%)
PIAHCLA 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
PIBTL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
POWER 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
PPL 182.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-2.08%)
PRL 34.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.23%)
PTC 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.76%)
SEARL 96.15 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.25%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SSGC 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.41%)
SYM 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
TRG 59.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
WAVESAPP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.05%)
BR100 12,074 Decreased By -56.4 (-0.46%)
BR30 36,669 Decreased By -576.8 (-1.55%)
KSE100 114,560 Increased By 161.4 (0.14%)
KSE30 35,417 Decreased By -41 (-0.12%)
Mar 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Malaysia end-February palm oil stocks fall 4.31% m/m, MPOB says

Reuters Published 10 Mar, 2025 10:16am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s palm oil stocks at the end of February fell 4.31% from the previous month to 1.51 million metric tons, data from the industry regulator showed on Monday.

Crude palm oil production was down 4.16% in February from January at 1.19 million tons, while palm oil exports fell 16.27% to 1 million tons, according to the Malaysian Palm Oil Board, or MPOB.

Malaysian palm oil gains

A Reuters survey had forecast inventories at 1.48 million tons, with output seen at 1.16 million tons and exports at 1.05 million tons.

Palm Oil

Comments

200 characters

Malaysia end-February palm oil stocks fall 4.31% m/m, MPOB says

PQA land sale: PM Shehbaz constitutes inquiry body

Stocks gain momentum, KSE-100 surges over 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Cabinet approves amendments to ATIR rules

Ghani Chemicals transfers calcium carbide project to subsidiary after LHC approval

B2B commodities giant Zarea moves into Pakistan’s coal supply chain

Oil prices decline as investors continue to fret over tariff impact

PPRA starts overhauling its legal framework

Agreements made with Huawei Technologies: PM, others review implementation

United States Central Command too expresses gratitude

Read more stories