Malaysia end-February palm oil stocks fall 4.31% m/m, MPOB says

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s palm oil stocks at the end of February fell 4.31% from the previous month to 1.51 million metric tons, data from the industry regulator showed on Monday.

Crude palm oil production was down 4.16% in February from January at 1.19 million tons, while palm oil exports fell 16.27% to 1 million tons, according to the Malaysian Palm Oil Board, or MPOB.

Malaysian palm oil gains

A Reuters survey had forecast inventories at 1.48 million tons, with output seen at 1.16 million tons and exports at 1.05 million tons.