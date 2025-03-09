AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
BOP 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
CNERGY 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (9.45%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.16%)
FLYNG 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.3%)
HUBC 132.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.55%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.63 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (3.89%)
OGDC 223.84 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.57%)
PACE 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
PIAHCLA 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.5%)
PIBTL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 186.63 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (1.43%)
PRL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.72%)
PTC 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.81%)
SEARL 94.96 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.27%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SSGC 35.50 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.47%)
SYM 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.01%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TRG 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.82%)
WAVESAPP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,130 Increased By 107.3 (0.89%)
BR30 37,246 Increased By 640.2 (1.75%)
KSE100 114,399 Increased By 685.5 (0.6%)
KSE30 35,458 Increased By 156.2 (0.44%)
Mar 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-09

Malaysian palm oil gains

Reuters Published 09 Mar, 2025 05:17am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures closed sharply higher on Friday and posted a 1.6% weekly gains amid fears of production cuts at key palm oil areas in Malaysia.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange added 147 ringgit, or 3.28%, to close at 4,627 ringgit ($1,048.73) a metric ton.

“The futures were seen trading sharply higher amidst fears of a production cut at key palm oil areas in Malaysia, bargain-buying coupled with heavy short-covering,” said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oil broker Sunvin Group.

Palm oil plantations in two states of Malaysia, the world’s second-biggest producer of the commodity, have been hit by infestations, a minister said, as the country recovers from floods that have also disrupted production.

Malaysia’s February palm oil inventories are estimated to have fallen to their lowest in nearly three years due to the floods, a Reuters survey showed. Indonesia exported 29.5 million metric tons of palm oil products last year, an 8.3% drop on-year, per data released on Thursday by GAPKI, the Indonesia Palm Oil Association.

Meanwhile, India bought a decent amount of palm oil this week, following lower-than-normal purchases in January and February, which had sharply reduced stock levels, said a Mumbai-based dealer. India’s palm oil imports rose 36% on-month in February after falling to their lowest since March 2011 in January.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract gained 1.48% after data on Thursday showed US soyoil exports in January hit a 15-year high. Its palm oil contract added 2.89%, while soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 0.35%.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market. The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.38% against the US dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil Malaysian ringgit

Comments

200 characters

Malaysian palm oil gains

Electricity top contributor: Jul-Dec GST collection soars 53.5pc to Rs283.177bn YoY

PM spells out ways to achieve women’s emancipation

PM sets up panel to empower women in SMEs

Pakistan rejects attempts to relocate Palestinians

Govt notifies more changes to selection board rules

Gilani irked by non-production of jailed PTI Senator

Punjab CM pays tributes to women on global women’s day

Dual nationals on top SBP slots: MoF faces resistance to proposed appointments

Prices of essential kitchen items show mixed trend

LHC takes exception to FBR’s court fee waiver

Read more stories