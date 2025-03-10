AIRLINK 176.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0.74%)
US to assess Ukraine's peace stance in Saudi Arabia meeting

Reuters Published 10 Mar, 2025 08:33am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

WASHINGTON: U.S. officials are planning to use Tuesday’s meeting with a Ukrainian delegation in Saudi Arabia in part to determine whether Ukraine is willing to make material concessions to Russia to end the war, according to two U.S. officials.

The U.S. delegation will also be watching for signs that the Ukrainians are serious about improving ties with the Trump administration after a meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy devolved into an argument last month, said one of the officials, who requested anonymity to preview the closed-door talks.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will fly to Jeddah on Sunday for the bilateral talks with Ukrainian officials, who will be led by Andriy Yermak, a top Zelenskiyy aide.

Rubio is expected to be joined by National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff.

“You can’t say ‘I want peace,’ and, ‘I refuse to compromise on anything,’” one of the U.S. officials said of the upcoming talks.

“We want to see if the Ukrainians are interested not just in peace, but in a realistic peace,” said the other official. “If they are only interested in 2014 or 2022 borders, that tells you something.”

Trump expressed optimism about the talks. “We’re going to make a lot of progress, I believe, this week,” he told reporters traveling with him on Air Force One.

Zelenskiyy said in his nightly video address that he would travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday to “continue to work for the sake of peace.”

He added that he hopes that the talks between his team and U.S. officials will bring results.

“This concerns both, bringing peace closer and continuing support,” Zelenskiyy said.

Position of strength

Ukraine’s European allies argue that Ukraine can only ink a deal with Russia from a position of strength and that Kyiv should not be rushed to the negotiating table with an aggressor.

Zelenskiyy has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin does not want peace, and that Russia will attack other European countries if its invasion of Ukraine does not result in a clear defeat.

US implements designation of Yemen’s Houthis as ‘terrorist organisation’

U.S. officials met with Russian officials in the Saudi capital of Riyadh in February for separate bilateral discussions, which were focused largely on rebuilding a working relationship after a near-total freeze on official contact under former U.S. President Joe Biden.

Trump has expressed frustration with Ukraine in recent weeks, saying the eastern European nation is running out of manpower and resources, and that it needs to quickly come to the table with Russia.

His administration has cut off weapons shipments and some intelligence sharing with Kyiv in recent days, with his administration accusing the Ukrainians of not being sufficiently open to a potential peace process.

Trump said on Sunday the United had “just about” ended the suspension of intelligence sharing.

Critics say Trump’s moves risk prolonging the war by strengthening Russia’s hand and thus making the country less likely to lay down arms and strike an equitable peace deal.

Russian troops have been making slow but steady progress in eastern Ukraine, while thousands of Ukrainian troops who stormed into Russia’s Kursk region last summer are nearly surrounded.

In a statement, National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes said Zelenskiyy had made progress in restoring the U.S.-Ukraine relationship following his acrimonious meeting with Trump on February 28.

He pointed to comments by Trump during his address to the U.S. Congress earlier last week, when he said he had received a conciliatory note from the Ukrainian leader.

“With meetings in Saudi Arabia this coming week, we look forward to hearing more positive movement that will hopefully and ultimately end this brutal war and bloodshed,” Hughes said.

Witkoff, the Middle East envoy, said publicly earlier this week that he hoped to discuss a “framework” for a potential ceasefire and peace deal during the talks.

Hanging over Jeddah is the fate of a minerals deal between the U.S. and Ukraine, which Kyiv wants to include a U.S. security guarantee in exchange for access to certain mineral resources in Ukraine.

Zelenskiyy and Trump had been slated to sign that accord during Zelenskiyy’s Washington visit. But after the White House blowup between the two men, it was not signed.

Since then, both sides have expressed a renewed willingness to sign the deal, but no signing has yet occurred. Trump said on Sunday he thought Ukraine would sign it, with a caveat that he wanted Zelenskiyy’s government to show that it wanted peace.

“They will sign the minerals deal but I want them to want peace… They haven’t shown it to extent they should,” he said.

The State Department and Ukrainian embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

