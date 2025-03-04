AIRLINK 178.86 Increased By ▲ 4.58 (2.63%)
US implements designation of Yemen’s Houthis as ‘terrorist organisation’

Reuters Published March 4, 2025 Updated March 4, 2025 09:57pm
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Photo: AFP
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Photo: AFP

WASHINGTON: The US State Department on Tuesday said it was implementing the designation of Yemen’s Houthi movement as a “foreign terrorist organisation” after US President Donald Trump’s call for the move earlier this year.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said “the Houthis’ activities threaten the security of American civilians and personnel in the Middle East, the safety of our closest regional partners, and the stability of global maritime trade.”

Houthi rebels say attacked US aircraft carrier in Red Sea

“The United States will not tolerate any country engaging with terrorist organisations like the Houthis in the name of practising legitimate international business,” he added.

In January, Trump redesignated the Houthi movement as a “foreign terrorist organisation” in a change that will impose harsher economic penalties in response to its attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and against US warships defending the critical maritime area.

