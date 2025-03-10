AIRLINK 176.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.8%)
United States Central Command too expresses gratitude

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published March 10, 2025 Updated March 10, 2025 09:23am

ISLAMABAD: After US President Donald Trump, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Sunday expressed its gratitude to Pakistan for helping in the arrest of the main suspect in the 2021 attack on Kabul Airport in Afghanistan, saying that “Pakistan and the US share a commitment to combating terrorism.”

A post on US CENTCOM’s Urdu handle on X, said: “We are grateful to Pakistan for its cooperation in the arrest of Sharifullah, the main suspect in the attack on the Abbey Gate of Kabul Airport in Afghanistan, and for its cooperation with the US in bringing the suspect to justice.”

The post also reminded that US President Donald Trump had announced the arrest of the suspect during his address to a joint session of Congress.

Trump says person responsible for attack on US troops in Kabul arrested with Pakistan’s assistance

Reports said that Mohammad Sharifullah alias Jaffar, a Daesh-Khorasan operative, was arrested by Pakistan based on intelligence provided by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the US.

Jaffar, allegedly responsible for the deadly suicide attack that killed at least 170 Afghans as well as 13 US troops, has confessed to scouting out the route to the airport.

His arrest was announced by US President Trump, who thanked the government of Pakistan for helping apprehend the “monster” and added that it was “a very huge day for the affected families.”

The US CENTCOM’s statement further underscored that Pakistan and the US had a “common interest in the war on terrorism.”

Meanwhile, the alleged terrorist, who has since been produced before a Virginia court, has also admitted to involvement in several other attacks, the Justice Department said, including the March 2024 Moscow Crocus City Hall attack, in which he said “he had shared instructions on how to use AK-style rifles and other weapons to would-be attackers” by video.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

