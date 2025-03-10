AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
BOP 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
CNERGY 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (9.45%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.16%)
FLYNG 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.3%)
HUBC 132.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.55%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.63 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (3.89%)
OGDC 223.84 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.57%)
PACE 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
PIAHCLA 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.5%)
PIBTL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 186.63 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (1.43%)
PRL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.72%)
PTC 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.81%)
SEARL 94.96 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.27%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SSGC 35.50 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.47%)
SYM 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.01%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TRG 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.82%)
WAVESAPP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,130 Increased By 107.3 (0.89%)
BR30 37,246 Increased By 640.2 (1.75%)
KSE100 114,399 Increased By 685.5 (0.6%)
KSE30 35,458 Increased By 156.2 (0.44%)
Fazl visits Darul Uloom Haqqania

NNI Published 10 Mar, 2025 05:22am

AKORA KHATTAK: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) President Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Sunday visited Jamia Darul Ulum Haqqania in Akora Khattak to offer his condolences over the death of Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S).

Seven people, including Maulana Hamid, were martyred and 15 others were injured in a suicide bomb explosion in Darul Uloom Haqqania in Akora Khattak, Nowshera, on Friday.

According to police, the suicide attacker blew himself up in the hall of the Jamia Darul Ulum Haqqania after Friday prayers.

Inspector General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Zulfiqar Hameed said the target of Maulana Hamid was target of the suicide bomber. The injured were shifted to hospitals in Nowshera.

Speaking at Darul Uloom Haqqania Akora Khattak, he said today those affiliated with the Darul Uloom Haqqania are sad. After Maulana Samiul Haq, his son Maulana Hamidul Haq had also been martyred. This is just terrorism nothing else, he said.

Fazl equated the attack on Maulana Hamid as attack on his own home. He said that Maulana Hamid was a harmless religious scholar and his only crime was his association with Darul Ulum Haqqania.

He said it felt as if the attack was on his house because he shared the longstanding memories with the deceased Maulana.

