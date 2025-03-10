Fazl visits Darul Uloom Haqqania

AKORA KHATTAK: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) President Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Sunday visited Jamia Darul Ulum Haqqania in Akora Khattak to offer his condolences over the death of Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S).

Seven people, including Maulana Hamid, were martyred and 15 others were injured in a suicide bomb explosion in Darul Uloom Haqqania in Akora Khattak, Nowshera, on Friday.

According to police, the suicide attacker blew himself up in the hall of the Jamia Darul Ulum Haqqania after Friday prayers.

Inspector General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Zulfiqar Hameed said the target of Maulana Hamid was target of the suicide bomber. The injured were shifted to hospitals in Nowshera.

Speaking at Darul Uloom Haqqania Akora Khattak, he said today those affiliated with the Darul Uloom Haqqania are sad. After Maulana Samiul Haq, his son Maulana Hamidul Haq had also been martyred. This is just terrorism nothing else, he said.

Fazl equated the attack on Maulana Hamid as attack on his own home. He said that Maulana Hamid was a harmless religious scholar and his only crime was his association with Darul Ulum Haqqania.

He said it felt as if the attack was on his house because he shared the longstanding memories with the deceased Maulana.