AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
BOP 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
CNERGY 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (9.45%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.16%)
FLYNG 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.3%)
HUBC 132.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.55%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.63 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (3.89%)
OGDC 223.84 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.57%)
PACE 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
PIAHCLA 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.5%)
PIBTL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 186.63 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (1.43%)
PRL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.72%)
PTC 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.81%)
SEARL 94.96 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.27%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SSGC 35.50 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.47%)
SYM 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.01%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TRG 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.82%)
WAVESAPP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,130 Increased By 107.3 (0.89%)
BR30 37,246 Increased By 640.2 (1.75%)
KSE100 114,399 Increased By 685.5 (0.6%)
KSE30 35,458 Increased By 156.2 (0.44%)
Mar 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US ends waiver for Iraq to buy Iranian electricity

AFP Published 09 Mar, 2025 05:13pm

BAGHDAD: Washington has declined to renew a sanctions waiver that allowed Iraq to buy electricity from neighbouring Iran, a spokesperson for the American embassy in Baghdad said on Sunday.

Despite having immense oil and gas reserves, Iraq remains dependent on imports to meet its energy needs, and Iran supplies a third of the country’s gas and electricity.

The Baghdad government, which hopes to achieve energy self-sufficiency by 2028, said it had prepared “for all scenarios” regarding the waiver.

“On March 8, the U.S. Department of State did not renew the waiver for Iraq to purchase Iranian electricity,” the US embassy spokesperson said.

The decision “ensures we do not allow Iran any degree of economic or financial relief”, the spokesperson added.

The statement did not mention Iranian gas imports, which are crucial for Iraq’s domestic electricity generation.

US imposes new sanctions on Iran’s shadow fleet: Treasury Dept

The waiver was introduced in 2018, when Washington reimposed sanctions on Tehran after US President Donald Trump abandoned a nuclear deal with Iran during his first term in office.

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has reinstated his policy of exerting “maximum pressure” against Iran.

“The President’s maximum pressure campaign is designed to end Iran’s nuclear threat, curtail its ballistic missile program, and stop it from supporting terrorist groups,” the embassy spokesperson said on Sunday.

Calling Iran “an unreliable energy supplier”, the spokesperson urged Baghdad “to eliminate its dependence on Iranian sources of energy as soon as possible”.

“Electricity imports from Iran do not contribute substantially to power delivered to the Iraqi people,” the spokesperson added.

‘All scenarios’

Decades of war have left Iraq’s infrastructure in a pitiful state, with chronic power cuts that become worse during the blistering summer when temperatures often reach 50 Celsius (122 Fahrenheit).

Many households receive just a few hours of mains electricity per day, and those that can afford it use private generators to keep appliances such as fridges running.

Tehran also regularly cuts off its supply, worsening the power shortages that affect the daily lives of 46 million Iraqis.

Iraqi government spokesman Bassem al-Awadi told state media on Saturday that the authorities had prepared “for all scenarios” regarding the waiver, including the use of gas platform vessels via a pipeline connected to power stations in the southern province of Basra.

Iraq hopes to increase its natural gas production to help reduce dependence on imports, and has repeatedly stressed the need to diversify energy sources.

Last year it began importing electricity from Jordan and Turkey, and it also hopes to connect to the electricity grid of Gulf countries.

The government’s plans also include recovering flared gas, which is natural gas produced during crude oil extraction.

Gas flaring is the polluting practice of burning off excess gas during oil drilling. The government has made eliminating this a priority, and plans to halt it by the end of 2027.

Donald Trump United States Iran iRAQ Washington Iranian electricity

Comments

200 characters

US ends waiver for Iraq to buy Iranian electricity

Kurram district: 4 security personnel martyred in attack on security checkpoint

US Secret Service shoots armed man near White House overnight, agency says

$5bn trade volume target: Robust strategy designed to fortify economic ties: Turkiye diplomat

Former central banker favored to replace Trudeau as Canada PM

Syria’s Sharaa says developments within ‘expected challenges’ as clashes continue, Arab media say

Electricity top contributor: Jul-Dec GST collection soars 53.5% to Rs283.177bn YoY

New Zealand reach 251-7 against India in Champions Trophy final

China to use AI in elder care as population ages: official

PM spells out ways to achieve women’s emancipation

PM sets up panel to empower women in SMEs

Read more stories