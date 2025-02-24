AIRLINK 188.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.55%)
BOP 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
FCCL 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.83%)
FFL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
FLYNG 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
HUBC 133.46 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (2.59%)
HUMNL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
KEL 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.57%)
KOSM 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.61%)
MLCF 49.04 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (4.47%)
OGDC 210.37 Increased By ▲ 7.62 (3.76%)
PACE 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 42.49 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.28%)
PIAHCLA 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.41%)
POWER 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
PPL 178.06 Increased By ▲ 5.85 (3.4%)
PRL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.35%)
PTC 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
SEARL 96.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.11%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
SSGC 31.89 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (4.28%)
SYM 17.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.95%)
TELE 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
TPLP 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TRG 63.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.13%)
WAVESAPP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.72%)
BR100 12,023 Increased By 158.1 (1.33%)
BR30 36,130 Increased By 809.4 (2.29%)
KSE100 114,330 Increased By 1529.2 (1.36%)
KSE30 35,612 Increased By 576.2 (1.64%)
World

US imposes new sanctions on Iran’s shadow fleet: Treasury Dept

Reuters Published 24 Feb, 2025 08:52pm

WASHINGTON: The United States imposed sanctions on more than 30 people and vessels for their role in selling and transporting Iranian petroleum-related products as part of Tehran’s “shadow fleet,” the Treasury Department said.

The sanctions target oil brokers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Hong Kong, tanker operators and mangers in India and China, the head of Iran’s National Iranian Oil Company, and the Iranian Oil Terminals Company, Treasury said.

It said the vessels sanctioned ship tens of millions of barrels of crude oil valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars, the department said in a statement.

“Iran continues to rely on a shadowy network of vessels, shippers, and brokers to facilitate its oil sales and fund its destabilizing activities,” said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Iran condemns new US sanctions as ‘illegal’ and ‘unjustified’

The sanctions build on those imposed by the Biden administration.

Such sanctions target key sectors of Iran’s economy with the aim of denying the government funds for its nuclear and missile programs. The move generally prohibits any U.S. individuals or entities from doing any business with the targets and freezes any U.S.-held assets.

