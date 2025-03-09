Russia claims capture of another east Ukraine village

MOSCOW: Russia announced Sunday the capture of another eastern Ukrainian village, in the Donetsk region, as its forces advanced toward the central Dnipropetrovsk region.

The defence ministry said in a briefing that its troops had captured the village of Kostyantynopil, about 50 kilometres (30 miles) west of the Russia-controlled city of Donetsk.

Russian troops have been advancing steadily in the Donetsk region and are now close to Dnipropetrovsk, which so far has been free of fighting. Kostyantynopil is around 13 kilometres (eight miles) from the regional border line.

Russia says it downed 88 Ukrainian drones overnight

The village was founded in the 18th century by Greek settlers from Crimea, who named it after the ancient city of Constantinople.