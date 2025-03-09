Prices of essential kitchen items show mixed trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of the essential kitchen items have witnessed a mixed trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Saturday.

The survey observed owing to supply shortage chicken prices went further up from Rs18,000 to Rs18,800 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs490 against Rs470 and chicken meat is available at Rs800 against Rs750 per kg. Eggs’ price are stable at Rs8,600 per carton of 30 dozen which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs290-300 per dozen.

Sugar price in wholesale market is also stable at Rs8,000 per 50kg bag, while in retail it is being sold at Rs170 per kg. Sugar price within past four months have witnessed an increase of Rs1,900 per 50 kg bag or Rs38 per kg as government silently has allowed the sugar millers to take up the prices.

Prices of essential food items become dearer

Prices of Ramadan-specific items have witnessed a reduction after remaining on high side for the first week as good quality Iranian dates’ price declined from Rs450 to Rs400 per kg, Baisn from Rs350 per kg to Rs325 per kg.

Mutton and beef prices witnessed no changes as normal quality mutton is available at Rs2,100 per kg, normal quality boneless beef at Rs1,250 per kg, and normal beef at Rs1,050. Various types of fishes are available in the range of Rs500 to Rs900 per kg.

No changes were witnessed in tea prices, as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs2,200 per 900 grams pack and Islamabad Tea is available at Rs1,800 per kg; normal quality turmeric powder is available at Rs700 per kg and normal quality red chilli powder at Rs700 per kg.

Wheat flour prices went down as the best quality flour is available at Rs1,250 against Rs1,270 per 15kg bag in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs1,300 against Rs1,320 per bag and normal quality wheat flour price went down from Rs1,260 to Rs1,230 per 15kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs1,260 per kg.

Pulses prices over the past three months witnessed a significant reduction in wholesale market as maash pulse price went down from Rs530 to Rs400 per kg mark, while prices of other pulses also have significantly reduced, however the retailers haven’t passed on the full benefit to the end consumers.

The best quality maash is available at Rs440 per kg, gram pulse at Rs300 per kg, whole gram pulse at Rs270 per kg, various varieties of bean lentils prices witnessed an increase from Rs410-430 to Rs450-550 per kg, moong price went up from Rs330 to Rs400 per kg, and masoor pulse is available at Rs280 per kg.

The prices of cooked food items remained stable as a cooked daal/vegetable plate at a normal hotel is available at Rs320, cooked beef plate at Rs550, cooked chicken plate at Rs500, cooked mutton at Rs750 and naan/roti is being sold at Rs25/30.

The prices of branded spices such as Shan, National, and others, witnessed no changes as a pack of 39 grams of spice is available at Rs140. Prices of the various varieties of rice remained stable as the best quality basmati in wholesale market is available at Rs11,500 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs320 per kg, normal quality Basmati at Rs9,500 per 40 kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs280 per kg, and broken Basmati at Rs7,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs200 per kg.

Ghee/cooking oil prices witnessed a mixed trend as B-grade ghee/oil price went down from Rs6,500 to Rs6,300 per carton of 16 packs in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs470 per pack of 900 grams, while best quality cooking oil/ghee brands such as Dalda ghee price went down from Rs2,750 to Rs2,740 per 5kg tin and cooking oil from Rs2,750 to Rs2,740 per 5-litre bottle.

Prices of packed milk brands such as Milk Pak and Olpers in wholesale market went down from Rs2,300 to Rs2,250 per carton while in retail 250ml packed milk is being sold at Rs90 and suppliers have also announced special offers on litre pack by reducing price from Rs3,900 per carton to Rs3,700 while retailers are charging the end consumers Rs350 per litre.

Fresh milk prices in some parts of the twin cities are being sold at Rs220 per kg while in some parts is still being sold at Rs230 per kg and yoghurt price is stable at Rs250 per kg. No changes were observed in the prices of powder milk such as Nido and Lactogen as 400gram Nido powder milk is available at Rs1,320 and 200gram pack at Rs700 per pack.

Bathing soaps’ prices remained stable as family-size Safeguard and Dettol like soaps are available at Rs165 per pack, family size Lux at Rs150, and detergent prices went slightly up as Ariel Surf, Brite, Express Power and others are available at Rs570 against Rs550 per kg pack. The prices of various brands of cold drinks such as Pepsi, Coke, Miranda and others remained stable as family-size bottle is available at Rs230.

The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) was officially reduced by Rs6 per kg from Rs250 per kg to Rs244 per kg, while in the market LPG is being sold in the range of Rs300-330 per kg, which is Rs56-86 per kg higher than the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA)’s set price of Rs250 per kg.

LPG traders, the LPG distributors have blamed the marketing companies for higher prices, saying marketing companies are supplying them the commodity on higher prices as a result retailers are left with no option other than overcharging the consumers.

According to LPG traders, the LPG marketing companies are earning billions of rupees profit by overcharging the consumers, while the OGRA and other relevant departments from federal government to provincial governments have totally ignored the enforcement of official commodity rates. Moreover, LPG distributors and retailers are freely selling LPG by decanting in violation of the laws.

Vegetable prices witnessed a decreasing trend as potatoes are available in the range of Rs130-180 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs40-75 per kg; onion price went down from Rs220-330 to Rs180-250 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs50-75 against Rs55-85 per kg and tomato price is stable at Rs100-175 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs45-65 per kg.

Ginger price went down from Rs1,250 to Rs1,150 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs350-380 against Rs370-400 per kg, China garlic price remained stable at Rs2,700 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs600-630 per kg.

Capsicum price is stable at Rs250 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs65-75 per kg, various varieties of pumpkins are available in the range of Rs250-300 against Rs300-320 per 5kg in wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs70-80 against Rs80-90 against per kg; various types of tinda prices went up from Rs100-170 to Rs180-200 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs50-55 against Rs40-50 per kg; eggplant price went up from Rs200 to Rs250 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs65-75 against Rs60-70 per kg; cauliflower price remained stable at Rs85 per 5kg in wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs35-40 per kg and cabbage price went up from Rs90 to Rs120 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs45-50 per kg.

Fresh arrival okra price went up from Rs500 to Rs600 per5kg in wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs150-170 against Rs130-150 per kg, Bitter gourd price is stable at Rs650 per 5kg which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs160-190 per kg, green chilli price went down from Rs250-300 to Rs220-250 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs70-100 per kg, carrot price went down from Rs180 to Rs150 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs45-50 against Rs50-60 per kg and cucumber price is stable at Rs175 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs55-65 per kg.

Yam price is stable at Rs650 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs150-170 per kg; turnip price is stable at Rs75 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs35-40 per kg; peas price is stable at Rs250 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs70-90 per kg; radish price went down from Rs75 to Rs50 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs25-30 against Rs30-35 per kg, spinach is available at Rs200 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs20-25 per bundle of 250 grams.

Fruit prices witnessed a declining trend as various types of local apples are available in the range of Rs110-330 against Rs150-400 per kg, guava price went down from Rs200-280 to Rs160-220 per kg.

Bananas are available in the range of Rs120-250 against Rs180-280 per dozen; various varieties of oranges are available in the range of Rs150-450 per dozen. Various varieties of grapes are being sold in the range of Rs300-400 against Rs350-450 per kg; strawberries are available in the range of 250-450 against Rs350-550 and pomegranates in the range of Rs350-600.

Business Recorder has noted a significant difference between the wholesale market prices, official prices fixed by market committees which consists of commissioners, deputy commissioners (DCs), assistant commissioners (ACs), the special price control magistrates, representatives of wholesalers, retailers and general public.

People from different segments of society, while talking to this correspondent, mentioning the differences in official prices and regular reduction in the prices of various vegetables and fruits lamented that the retailers are not passing on the full benefit to the end consumers.

Consumers mentioned that in recent weeks the prices of banana, guava, tomatoes, tomatoes, onions, pumpkins and strawberry like fruit and vegetables prices have witnessed a significant reduction in the wholesale market while the retailers are still overcharging in the absence of effective monitoring.

Business Recorder has observed and repeatedly reported that retailers, vendors, and other sellers are not displaying official price lists of household items at a prominent place and are not even providing on demand, which they are legally bound to provide the consumers and display at a prominent place.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025