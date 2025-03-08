AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
BOP 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
CNERGY 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (9.45%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.16%)
FLYNG 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.3%)
HUBC 132.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.55%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.63 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (3.89%)
OGDC 223.84 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.57%)
PACE 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
PIAHCLA 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.5%)
PIBTL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 186.63 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (1.43%)
PRL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.72%)
PTC 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.81%)
SEARL 94.96 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.27%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SSGC 35.50 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.47%)
SYM 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.01%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TRG 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.82%)
WAVESAPP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,130 Increased By 107.3 (0.89%)
BR30 37,246 Increased By 640.2 (1.75%)
KSE100 114,399 Increased By 685.5 (0.6%)
KSE30 35,458 Increased By 156.2 (0.44%)
Mar 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan nearing $4.4bn loan to ease power sector debt

Reuters Published March 8, 2025 Updated March 8, 2025 03:54pm

KARACHI: Pakistan’s government is negotiating a 1.25 trillion Pakistani rupee ($4.47 billion) loan with commercial banks to reduce its bulging energy sector debt, the power minister and banking association said.

Plugging unresolved debt across the sector is a top priority under an ongoing $7 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout, which has helped Pakistan dig its way out of an economic crisis.

“The loan will be repaid over a period of 5 to 7 years,” Power Minister, Awais Leghari told Reuters, adding that the term sheets are yet to be signed.

Pakistan’s government, the largest shareholder or owner of most power companies, faces a challenge in resolving debt due to fiscal constraints. To address this, Islamabad has raised energy prices, as recommended by the IMF, but still needs to settle the accumulated debt.

Govt planning to borrow Rs1.25trn from banks to clear circular debt, says brokerage house

“We’ve approached many banks, let’s see how many participate. It’s a commercial transaction and they have the choice of participating, however, we think there is liquidity in the system for it and banks have the appetite,” Leghari said.

The government plans to reduce “circular debt” - public liabilities that build up in the power sector due to subsidies and unpaid bills - this year by eliminating government-guaranteed debt and moving to a revenue-based system.

This approach is expected to lower financing costs, enabling the government to pay off interest and service debt obligations, he added.

“Such repricing of liabilities induces more efficiency, and reduces cost for consumers,” said Ammar Habib Khan, advisor to the power minister.

Zafar Masud, Chairman of the Pakistan Banks Association, told Reuters that the interest rate would be a floating exchange rate and the country’s top banks would participate, in addition to those who are already part of the outstanding loan.

“⁠This will help in clearing up all the debt in the next 4 to 6 years which has been sitting on banks’ balance sheets,” he said.

Masud added that more than half of the 1.25 trillion debt is already on the banks’ books and is undergoing restructuring through self-liquidating facilities, which currently lack identifiable cash flows to support them.

IMF power sector Pakistan Banks Association IMF Program IMF and Pakistan Awais Leghari banking association

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan nearing $4.4bn loan to ease power sector debt

OIC must unite against Israel’s war crime of blocking humanitarian aid in Gaza: Dar

Rate cut likely amid low inflation, IMF review

Nepra gives FCA cut benefit to residential, agri consumers

Kenya reduces Customs valuation for Pak rice by 25pc

PM reaffirms support to China on its key issues

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,000 in Pakistan

PM apprised of challenges facing businesses

US to levy fees on China-linked ships

PPRA lacks clarity about procurement powers of SOEs

Read more stories