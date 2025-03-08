Gold price per tola falls Rs1,000 in Pakistan

After jumping in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan decreased, in line with their fall in international rates. In the local market, gold price per tola clocked in at Rs306,000 after it declined by Rs1,000 on Saturday.

As per rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs262,345 after it registered a decrease of Rs858.

On Friday, gold price per tola increased by Rs3,000 to settle at Rs307,000 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold increased on Saturday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,910 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a decrease of $11 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price lowered by Rs12 to clock in at Rs3,388 per tola.