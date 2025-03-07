Gold price per tola gains Rs3,000 in Pakistan

After declining in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan increased, in line with their gain in the international rates. In the local market, gold price per tola clocked in at Rs307,000 after it grew by Rs3,000 on Friday.

As per rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs263,203 after it registered an increase of Rs2,571.

On Thursday, gold price per tola decreased by Rs3,000 to settle at Rs304,000 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold increased on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,921 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $28 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price increased by Rs31 to clock in at Rs3,400 per tola.