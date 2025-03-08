OIC must unite against Israel’s war crime of blocking humanitarian aid in Gaza: Dar

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar strongly condemned halting of the flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza during Ramadan, saying that “blocking aid is a war crime”.

Speaking during the Organisation for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting, the minister reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support to the Palestinian cause, urging immediate collective action to address the ongoing Israeli atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Dar to take part in extraordinary session of OIC CFM

He condemned the proposal of settlement of Palestinians in other countries, calling upon the OIC to collectively oppose and block any attempt to relocate Palestinians from their homeland, whether through “direct coercion or under the guise of humanitarian relief and reconstruction”.

“The fate of Palestine and the entire region is hanging by a thread.

We need to scramble as a collective force to save Palestine,“ the deputy PM said.

He further said that peace cannot be sustainable as long as actions by Israel in the occupied West Bank continue with military raids, settler violence, and illegal land annexations intensifying with every passing day.

“These are not isolated incidents but part of a deliberate strategy to erase Palestinian identity from its own land. It is ethnic cleansing in real time.”

The minister stressed that the Muslim Ummah must make it unequivocally clear that any attempt to forcibly relocate the Palestinian people is ethnic cleansing and a war crime under international law.

“The OIC must categorically reject any proposal that seeks to eject the Palestinians from their own homeland. No external force has the right to dictate their future to the Palestinians.”

The OIC must stand united against any sinister agenda aimed at altering the demography of the occupied Palestinian territories, the minister added.

Concluding his address, the Foreign Minister said that Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to the Palestinian cause.

UN experts say Israel again ‘weaponising starvation’ in Gaza

“As an elected member of the UN Security Council for 2025-2026, Pakistan will continue to work with the OIC and Arab partners to mobilize global support for the Palestinian right to self-determination, justice and peace.

OIC must act with urgency and determination. Freedom and Justice for Palestine cannot be delayed any longer.“