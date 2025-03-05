Dar to take part in extraordinary session of OIC CFM

ISLAMABAD: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has convened an Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) on March 7 in Jeddah to discuss issues of Palestine, Israeli aggression on Gaza and blockage of food supply to war-ravaged Gazans.

Foreign Office (FO) announced on Tuesday that the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, will participate in the CFM session.

“Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar will travel to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to take part in the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), which is set to take place on March 7, 2025, in Jeddah,” the FO spokesperson said in a statement.

This high-level meeting will bring together foreign ministers and senior officials from OIC member countries to discuss joint actions in response to the deteriorating conditions in Palestine due to ongoing Israeli aggression, violations of Palestinian rights, and calls for their displacement.

As a strong supporter of the Palestinian cause, Pakistan has consistently highlighted this issue on various international platforms. At the upcoming OIC-CFM session, the Deputy Prime Minister and foreign minister will reaffirm Pakistan’s steadfast support for the Palestinian cause and emphasise its principled position.

