AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
BOP 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
CNERGY 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (9.45%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.16%)
FLYNG 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.3%)
HUBC 132.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.55%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.63 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (3.89%)
OGDC 223.84 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.57%)
PACE 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
PIAHCLA 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.5%)
PIBTL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 186.63 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (1.43%)
PRL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.72%)
PTC 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.81%)
SEARL 94.96 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.27%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SSGC 35.50 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.47%)
SYM 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.01%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TRG 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.82%)
WAVESAPP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,130 Increased By 107.3 (0.89%)
BR30 37,246 Increased By 640.2 (1.75%)
KSE100 114,399 Increased By 685.5 (0.6%)
KSE30 35,458 Increased By 156.2 (0.44%)
Mar 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-08

Punishment to taxmen: FBR fails to act on FTO’s key recommendations

Recorder Report Published 08 Mar, 2025 02:48am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has failed to implement the key recommendations of the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) who has converted the punishment of disciplinary proceedings against the tax officials to strict warning to those responsible for failure to timely submit comments.

The punishment to the tax officials was modified by the FTO office on the request of the FBR.

The review petition was filed by the FBR before the FTO in terms of section 14(8) of the Federal Tax Ombudsman Ordinance, 2000 (FTO Ordinance), read with Section 13(1) of the Federal Tax Ombudsman Institutional Reforms Act, 2013, against the recommendations of the FTO.

The FTO had recommended FBR to initiate disciplinary proceedings under the Efficiency and Discipline Rules 2020 against the Officers responsible for failure to submit parawise comments despite issuance of various notices and direct the Directorate of l&l-Customs and Directorate of l&l-IR to conduct a detailed investigation on the issues involved in the Complaint after providing proper opportunity of hearing to the Complainant and forward their recommendations to the FTO and FBR.

The Tax Department prayed to withdraw the FTO’s recommendation regarding holding inquiry and initiation of E&D proceedings against the officials that failed to submit parawise comments and attend the hearing.

The FBR to issue strict warning to the Officers responsible for failure to submit para-wise comments and ask him/her to be careful in future, FTO order added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FBR FTO Federal Tax Ombudsman tax department

Comments

200 characters

Punishment to taxmen: FBR fails to act on FTO’s key recommendations

Nepra gives FCA cut benefit to residential, agri consumers

Kenya reduces Customs valuation for Pak rice by 25pc

PM reaffirms support to China on its key issues

PPRA lacks clarity about procurement powers of SOEs

PM apprised of challenges facing businesses

FBR introduces major changes to EFS

Federal Cabinet: portfolios assigned to new inductees

TCP proposes issuance of bonds to clear huge mark-up on its loans

Cement makers: CCP keeps up efforts to combat cartelisation

No fresh registrations: SMEs forced to run businesses with unregistered title: KTBA

Read more stories