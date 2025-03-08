AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
Ministry asks illegal foreigners, Afghan Citizen Card holders to leave by 31st

Recorder Report Published 08 Mar, 2025 02:48am

ISLAMABAD: Government on Friday asked all illegal foreigners and Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders to leave the country before March 31, warning that the deportation of illegal foreigners will commence from April 1.

According to a statement issued by Ministry of Interior, Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Programme (IFRP) is being implemented since November 1, 2023. “In continuation to the government’s decision to repatriate all illegal foreigners, national leadership has now decided to also repatriate the ACC holders,” said the readout.

It advised all illegal foreigners and ACC holders to leave the country voluntarily before March 31, 2025, warning that (forced) deportation will commence with effect from April 1.

