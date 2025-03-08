AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-08

UAF, KOICA to cooperate in nutrition, eco-friendly initiatives

Press Release Published 08 Mar, 2025 02:48am

FAISALABAD: The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and University of Agriculture Faisalabad will further expand its collaborations in the areas of mutual concerns including nutrition, climate action and eco-friendly initiatives.

It was discussed at a meeting of UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali with Deputy Country Director Sodam Baek and Programme Manager KOICA Pakistan Office Muhammad Ali Raza at the Vice Chancellor Secretariat.

KOICA team visited UAF to ensure the progress and commitment to support Pak-Korea Nutrition Center’s (PKNC) mission, ensuring that the project is heading towards success.

Dr Zulfiqar Ali said that the PKNC was a hallmark support from Korea that will bring tangible results in term of addressing malnutrition issue that is hitting around 40 percent of the population in Pakistan. Talking about Green initiatives, he said that a university delegation plans to visit Korea to engage with the Green Climate Fund, reinforcing their commitment to eco-friendly energy solutions. “We believe in green energy and are dedicated to advancing sustainable practices,” he stated. As part of their efforts to reduce traffic congestion and promote environmental sustainability, the university is mulling over green initiatives such as e-bikes etc on university campuses. KOICA team showed their full support in this regard. He emphasized the organization’s commitment to address polluted water using for irrigation which has become a major health concern.

Deputy Country Director Sodam Baek acknowledged PKNC officials commitment for the project success. She talked about the strong collaboration between the two countries in advancing sustainable initiatives. She congratulated Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali on assuming the charge of Vice Chancellor UAF.

UAF Dean Faculty of Food Nutrition and Home Sciences and Central Project Director PKNC Prof Dr Imran Pasha said all out efforts were being made to address the malnutrition issue by creating awareness, research and other avenues.

Director Planning and Development Irfan Abbas stated that the team efforts play crucial role in achieving goals.

