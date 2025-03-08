AIRLINK 177.92 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.52%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-08

Sharjeel says more plots of land will be allocated for journalists

Recorder Report Published 08 Mar, 2025 02:48am

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has always maintained excellent working relations with journalists. As in previous years, an Iftar party has been arranged this year as well at the Karachi Press Club to honour journalists.

While speaking at an Iftar dinner hosted by him in honour of journalists at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) he announced that more plots will be allocated for the journalists. He said some media houses for not paying their workers’ salaries despite receiving advertisements worth millions of rupees.

He assured that the government would ensure that these workers receive their due salaries. He reaffirmed his commitment to standing by journalists in difficult times and always fighting for their rights.

Memon also mentioned that on the issues raised by the journalist organisations, he always remains in contact with PFUJ, KUJ, and parliamentary reporters. He said if any institution fails to pay salaries its employees, its business operations could be halted.

Speaking about the founder of PTI, he said, “We pray that he gets out of jail and that Allah grants him wisdom so that he stops conspiring against Pakistan.”

Regarding the issue of new canals, he clarified the PPP’s stance, stating that they are opposed to additional canals on the Indus River. He said that Sindh had taken the same position in IRSA and that the Chief Minister has written to convene a CCI meeting.

